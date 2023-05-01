  1. Skip to content
SportsGermany

Bremer's winner sends Wolfsburg to Champions League final

Kalika Mehta
40 minutes ago

Wolfsburg earned a 5-4 victory on aggregate after clinching a narrow away win in the second-leg of the semifinal Champions League match at the Emirates. They will play Barcelona in Eindhoven on June 3 in the final.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ql7y

Pauline Bremer scored a 119th minute winner to send VfL Wolfsburg into their sixth Champions League final and set up a tantalizing clash against Barcelona, following a narrow 3-2 win.

In a seesaw match, Arsenal took an early lead in front of a recording-breaking crowd of 60,063 at the Emirates following a defensive error from Kathrin Hendrich allowed Stina Blackstenius to strike.

But the visitors settled and drew level just before the break as Alexandra Popp, returning from a calf injury that ruled her out of the2-2 first-leg draw, set up Jill Roord from the 'D'.

Popp's impressive header after the break looked to have set The Shewolves up for victory and Svenja Huth should have sealed the victory after running through on goal but put her effort wide.

The match forced into extra time when Jen Beattie, who played in a semifinal against Popp 10 years ago infront of just 1,400 people, struck to the delight of the home crowd.

However, with almost the last kick of the match, Bremer sent the two-time winners Wolfsburg into the final at Eindhoven, a clash Dutch midfielder Roord is particularly looking forward to. 

"I am overwhelmed it was such a tough game," Roord told DAZN after the match. "I thought it was going to go penalties!" 

"We will celebrate a bit tiny and then we go again. I'm looking forward to playing the final in my home country! It's a final and anything can happen in 90 minutes, we will be confident."

More to follow...

