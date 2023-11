11/22/2023 November 22, 2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a deal that will see the release of 50 hostages -- in return for a four-day truce as well as the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners. The pause in fighting will also allow for humanitarian aid and fuel to enter the Gaza Strip. Qatar, which helped broker the agreement, said the starting time of the truce would be announced within the next 24 hours.