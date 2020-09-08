Breaking with the Homeland - Russian Exiles and the War in Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Day by day, tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee the war. Critics of the regime in Russia are leaving their country, as well.
They oppose the war of aggression and suffer the consequences of the restricted freedom of expression in Russia.
Civil rights activist Olga Romanova was born in Russia. In 2017, she fled to Berlin because she no longer felt safe in her own country. Now, she’s doing whatever she can to help the thousands of Ukrainians and Russians arriving daily in Germany’s capital. One of them is Lev Vladov from Chelyabinsk, east of the Ural Mountains. Not yet thirty years old, he’s only been in Berlin for a few days. He criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his blog and now fears for his life as a result.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 19.03.2022 – 11:15 UTC
SAT 19.03.2022 – 15:30 UTC
SAT 19.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 20.03.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 20.03.2022 – 05:15 UTC
SUN 20.03.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 20.03.2022 – 08:30 UTC
SUN 20.03.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 21.03.2022 – 08:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 02.03.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 21.03.2022 – 08:45 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7| New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3