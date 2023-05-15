Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy makes surprise trip to UK

The Ukrainian president is set to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following weekend talks in Italy, Germany and France, as he presses European leaders to step up military support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he was en route to Britain for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The visit is part of a tour of several key European allies to garner military support ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"Today — London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."

Britain last week became the first country to start supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles.

Zelenskyy's latest trip outside Ukraine has taken him to Paris, Rome, Berlin, and the western German city of Aachen, where earlier on Sunday he received the prestigious Charlemagne prize to him and the Ukrainian people for their efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

The prize, a non-monetary and largely symbolic award, was set up in 1950 to celebrate efforts toward European unification.

He met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Sunday, and French President Emmanuel Macron later. A Luftwaffe jet had flown Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where on Saturday he met Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

