BREAKING — Twitter accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid

The sale is a dramatic reversal, after the board adopted a so-called "poison pill" defense against his hostile takeover bid.

The board of Twitter approved Elon Musk's takeover bid on Monday.

The total value of the deal is $44 billion and the company will be taken private, Twitter said in a statement. Under the deal, shareholders will reportedly receive $54.20 per share.

The chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla took a major stake in the social media firm earlier this month before making a formal purchase offer. Musk said he had lined up about $46.5 billion (€43.4 billion) in financing.

Representatives of Twitter and Musk reportedly worked through through Sunday night to finalize the deal. 

The sale is a dramatic reversal, after the board initially adopted a so-called "poison pill" defense against his hostile takeover bid.

Musk claims he wants to buy Twitter to unleash its free speech potential. He claimed that Twitter "needs to be transformed as a private company" to build trust with users.

His proposed changes for the company include relaxing its content restrictions,  and purging fake and automated accounts.

The self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist" is known for blocking and disparaging his critics on Twitter. He has 83 million followers on the platform.

The US Republican party had welcomed his potential takeover, after former President Donald Trump was blocked from the platform, alongside other notable conservatives.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

