BREAKING: The driver of a vehicle carrying an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was wounded following an attempted assassination

A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shot at in an attempted assassination the left his car's driver wounded, Ukrainian police have said.

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky outside the capital of Kyiv, the police statement said.

A lawmaker told Reuters news agency that the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt.
 

sc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

