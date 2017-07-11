BREAKING — Taliban militants start entering Kabul

The Taliban, an Islamist militant group that has seized large parts of Afghanistan, have started entering the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, local officials said.

The Afghan capital is the last major city held by government forces. Gunfire and sirens were heard sporadically across Kabul.

But Matin Bek, the chief of staff to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, wrote on social media: "Don't panic! Kabul is safe!"

The Taliban started an offensive nearly two weeks ago, capturing a number of key towns, cities and border posts.

Sunday's move on Kabul comes as international forces prepare to evacuate their diplomats amid the worsening security situation.

