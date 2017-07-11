BREAKING — Taliban militants start entering Kabul

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Afghan capital is the last major city to be held by government forces, after all other key cities fell to the Taliban offensive.
The Taliban, an Islamist militant group that has seized large parts of Afghanistan, have started entering the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, local officials said.
The Afghan capital is the last major city held by government forces.
The Taliban started an offensive nearly two weeks ago, capturing a number of key towns, cities and border posts.
Sunday's move on Kabul comes as international forces prepare to evacuate their diplomats amid the worsening security situation.
This is a breaking news story. More follows.
jf/