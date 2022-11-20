Shooting at LGBTQ club in US state of Colorado leaves 5 dead

At least five people were killed in the US state of Colorado when a shooter opened fire at a LGBT nightclub.

A nightclub in the city of Colorado Springs, in the state of Colorado, was the scene of a shooting on Saturday night. Some 5 people were killed and 18 were wounded in the attack.

The call to police came in shortly before midnight local time. Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference that a suspect was apprehended at the scene.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

This is a developing story, more details to come...

rs/jcg (dpa, AFP)