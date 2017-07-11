BREAKING — Scores killed in Afghanistan earthquake

An earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed scores of people. The 5.9 magnitude quake struck around 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost, located near the border with Pakistan.

"Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses," local official Bilal Karimi said on Twitter.

We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe," Karimi said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...