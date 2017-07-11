BREAKING: Russia prohibits Austrian Airlines flight to arrive without entering Belarusian airspace: reports

Austrian Airlines said it canceled a cargo-passenger flight from Vienna to Moscow on Thursday.

Flight OS601 from Vienna was scheduled to arrive in Moscow on time, but the board at Domodedovo airport lists the flight as canceled. Earlier, the airline had refused to transit through Belarusian airspace on the way to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov forwarded the question to aviation authorities, about the cancellation of flights of European air carriers planning to fly to Moscow while bypassing Belarusian airspace, Interfax news agency said.

"The presidential administration is not in charge of controlling air traffic. We recommend you to address this question to our aviation authorities," Peskov told journalists, Interfax quoted him as saying.

Earlier, AirFrance also reported canceled flights to the Russian capital. The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace following Sunday's forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

EU foreign ministers mull sanctions

Also on Thursday, EU foreign ministers in Lisbon vowed to continue to increase pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The parents of detained journalist Raman Pratasevich, also appealed at a news conference in Poland for help from the international community to free their

son.

"I want you to hear my cry, the cry of my soul. So that you understand how difficult it is for us now and how much we are experiencing this situation,'' Natalia Pratasevich, his mother, said in Russian in remarks that were first translated into Polish and then English. "I am begging you, help me free my son.''

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

lc (Reuters, AP)