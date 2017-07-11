BREAKING: Russia prohibits Austrian Airlines flight to arrive without entering Belarusian airspace: reports

Austrian Airlines said it canceled a cargo-passenger flight from Vienna to Moscow on Thursday.

Flight OS601 from Vienna was scheduled to arrive in Moscow on time, but the board at Domodedovo airport lists the flight as canceled. Earlier, the airline had refused to transit through Belarusian airspace on the way to Moscow.

The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace following Sunday's forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold