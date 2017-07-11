 BREAKING — RB Leipzig win German Cup final beating SC Freiburg in penalty shootout | News | DW | 21.05.2022

News

BREAKING — RB Leipzig win German Cup final beating SC Freiburg in penalty shootout

RB Leipzig beat Freiburg on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the German Cup final to lift their first major trophy.

Fußball | DFB Pokal Finale | Freiburg - Leipzig

Ten-man Leipzig, who were German Cup finalists in 2019 and 2021, prevailed over a Freiburg side on Saturday night. Freiburg had never previously been in a major Cup final.

Freiburg's captain Christian Günter and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed in the shoot-out.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

