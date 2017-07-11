BREAKING — RB Leipzig win German Cup final beating SC Freiburg in penalty shootout

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
RB Leipzig beat Freiburg on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the German Cup final to lift their first major trophy.
Ten-man Leipzig, who were German Cup finalists in 2019 and 2021, prevailed over a Freiburg side on Saturday night. Freiburg had never previously been in a major Cup final.
Freiburg's captain Christian Günter and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed in the shoot-out.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...