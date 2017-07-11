BREAKING — Queen Elizabeth II has died according to Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 after a brief period under medical supervision

Family had rushed to her side at Balmoral Castle

This article was last updated at 17:37 GMT/UTC.

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

Britiain's longest-serving monarch was taken ill earlier on Thursday, having canceled an appointment with the Privy Council on Wednesday.

Her family members that were not already present in Balmoral rushed to the scene.

Her death was announced at around 6:30 p.m. local time in the UK.

Follow DW for the latest.

Members of the royal family arrive at Balmoral

A convoy of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrived at Balmoral Castle a short while ago where the queen is under medical supervision.

The plane carrying the members of the royal family arrived at Aberdeen Airport before moving on to the royal residence.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla along with his sister Princess Anne, were already in Scotland.

Prince Harry is understood to be traveling to Scotland alone and has canceled a planned appearance at a charity event.

Wellwishers gather at Buckingham Palace

People have started gathering outside Buckingham Palace, some of them bearing bouquets of flowers, following statements relating to the health of the queen, with Londoners and other visitors alike wishing the monarch to "Get well soon."

"Everybody is really stressed about it, we have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened," London resident Sharon Gove told Reuters news agency.

"I work close by and I heard on the news about her majesty’s failing health so I was concerned and it led me to come to Buckingham Palace, to be at the heart of the monarchy," said Alexander Caplan who works nearby.

Buckingham Palace is the primary residence of the royal family, although the queen has not been there since early June.

Queen Elizabeth's health: Reactions from the public in the UK

No plans for PM to travel to Scotland — report

Reuters news agency reported on Thursday that there were no current plans for British Prime Minister Liz Truss to travel to Scotland, citing her spokesman. Further comment on the matter was reportedly declined.

Meanwhile other British political leaders have been wishing the monarch well. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford expressed his wishes. "Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales," Drakeford said.

Former prime ministers offer thoughts

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron both expressed their concern over her health.

Blair said: "It is deeply concerning to hear today's news from Buckingham Palace. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this worrying time."

Cameron said: "Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace. I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time."

Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her health

Royal flight landing at Aberdeen airport

At least one aircraft carrying members of the royal family has landed at Aberdeen Airport, reportedly carrying the Duke of Cambridge the Duke of York, the Earl and the Countess of Wessex.

Local media reported that seven members of the royal family are onboard the flight, which departed from the Northolt Royal Airforce Base near London.

At least one other plane has departed the RAF base.

Family rushes to her side

Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, traveled to Balmoral following the news, joined by his wife Camilla and his son Prince William. The Queen's other children — Anne, Andrew and Edward — were also headed to the castle.

And grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were traveling to Balmoral, a spokesperson for the couple said.

Such a gathering of the House of Windsor, outside of events such as Christmas or Easter or major public events, is extremely rare.

Queen canceled virtual meeting on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the monarch canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council after being advised to rest.

She has been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, according to Royal officials, and contracted COVID-19 in February. In October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital.

The monarch, Britain's Head of State, has increasingly handed over official duties to Prince Charles, and other royal family members.

She has recently missed other high-profile events, including this year's State Opening of Parliament and the Platinum Jubilee Concert. Her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, died in April of last year.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Posing with ponies at Windsor Castle Gun salutes, a Barbie doll dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash, and a new photo of the monarch at Windsor Castle all mark the queen's 96th birthday. She planned to spend the day privately at Wood Farm cottage on Sandringham estate, in eastern England. It is a personal sanctuary for the queen, who has stepped back from most public duties this year over concerns about her health.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Always color-coordinated The English monarch's outfits are legendary. A coat with a weighted hem — to prevent wind-related wardrobe malfunctions — topped off with a perfectly matched hat. Her go-to accessory is often her signature black bag, that is roomy enough for lipstick, reading glasses, mints and a handkerchief.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 The secret of her hats She wears them in all shapes and colors, sometimes playful with small flowers, sometimes austere or simple, but always exactly matched to her outfit. The queen is rarely seen without headgear. How many hat boxes she has in her closet is perhaps one of the world's best-kept secrets.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Princess in uniform Not afraid to get her hands dirty: During World War II, Elizabeth Windsor was part of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women's division of the British Army. There she was trained as a mechanic and learned to drive a truck. This picture was taken in April 1945. Note the headgear.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Wedding gown from ration coupons In 1947, Elizabeth married her childhood sweetheart, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. Due to post-WWII austerity measures, she had to use clothing ration coupons to procure the materials for her wedding gown: satin, 10,000 pearls and crystals and a four-meter-long train of lace. Their marriage lasted 73 years until Prince Philip's death in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Five-meter long coronation robe On February 6, 1952, Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II. At the coronation ceremony the following year, she wore a dress of white silk, colorfully embroidered with the emblems of some of the Commonwealth states. Attached to this was her Robe of State, consisting of an ermine cape with an almost 5-meter crimson velvet train carried by six maids of honor.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 'The visit of the century' So was the queen's visit in May 1965 to West Germany dubbed. No foreign state guest was more welcome at that time than the queen. The last state visit from the UK had taken place 56 years prior. Germans had inflicted great suffering on the British in two wars. For 11 days, Elizabeth II traveled through Germany and delighted the Germans with her sartorial choices.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Green and white on the pitch Mirroring the colors of the football pitch, the queen is seen here shaking hands with members of the German national team before the 1996 European Championship final at Wembley Stadium. She and Prince Philip (pictured right) were among the 76,000 spectators who witnessed Germany defeat the Czech Republic with a golden goal during extra time.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 On official business When the queen addresses the British Parliament at the start of a new term, tradition dictates she wear her official clothes. She delivers her speech from the throne in full regalia, outlining the new government's plans. Her late husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021, sat alongside her.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Wearing a brooch from her honeymoon In 2021 Queen Elizabeth delivered her first Christmas address as a widow. Prince Philip had died in April, just before his 100th birthday and her 95th. She expressed understanding about how difficult Christmas can be when one loses a loved one. Still, Christmas will bring joy this year, she said, "as we have the chance to reminisce."

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Platinum Jubilee parties! On February 6, 2022, the queen marked a record 70 years on the throne. Celebrations are scheduled throughout the year, with the highlights on June 2-5. Events include hundreds of beacons lit throughout the UK and UK Overseas Territories, a special live concert from Buckingham Palace and a derby at Epsom Downs. Author: Silke Wünsch



Public figures offer thoughts

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, said she was thinking of her, in a post on Twitter.

"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she wrote.

The speaker of the British parliament said Queen Elizabeth was in the house's thoughts. "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Lindsay Hoyle said in the House of Commons.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon."

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is the highest-ranking cleric in the Church of England, which is headed by the Queen, said she was in his prayers.

"May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral," he said in a post on Twitter.

Queen placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision over concerns for her health earlier on Thursdsay, the royal family announced on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the family said in a statement.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral [Castle]" — the Scottish estate where she has spent the summer.

The palace did not provide further details on the seriousness of the her condition. She is 96 years old.

kb,aw/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)