BREAKING — Queen Elizabeth II has died according to Buckingham Palace

News of the 96-year-old monarch's death comes hours after it was announced she was under medical supervision. Follow DW for the latest.
This article was last updated at 17:37 GMT/UTC.
The UK's Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.
Britiain's longest-serving monarch was taken ill earlier on Thursday, having canceled an appointment with the Privy Council on Wednesday.
Her family members that were not already present in Balmoral rushed to the scene.
Her death was announced at around 6:30 p.m. local time in the UK.
A convoy of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrived at Balmoral Castle a short while ago where the queen is under medical supervision.
The plane carrying the members of the royal family arrived at Aberdeen Airport before moving on to the royal residence.
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla along with his sister Princess Anne, were already in Scotland.
Prince Harry is understood to be traveling to Scotland alone and has canceled a planned appearance at a charity event.
People have started gathering outside Buckingham Palace, some of them bearing bouquets of flowers, following statements relating to the health of the queen, with Londoners and other visitors alike wishing the monarch to "Get well soon."
"Everybody is really stressed about it, we have had her for 70 years so we need to digest the whole thing because it suddenly happened," London resident Sharon Gove told Reuters news agency.
"I work close by and I heard on the news about her majesty’s failing health so I was concerned and it led me to come to Buckingham Palace, to be at the heart of the monarchy," said Alexander Caplan who works nearby.
Buckingham Palace is the primary residence of the royal family, although the queen has not been there since early June.
Reuters news agency reported on Thursday that there were no current plans for British Prime Minister Liz Truss to travel to Scotland, citing her spokesman. Further comment on the matter was reportedly declined.
Meanwhile other British political leaders have been wishing the monarch well. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford expressed his wishes. "Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales," Drakeford said.
Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron both expressed their concern over her health.
Blair said: "It is deeply concerning to hear today's news from Buckingham Palace. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this worrying time."
Cameron said: "Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace. I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time."
At least one aircraft carrying members of the royal family has landed at Aberdeen Airport, reportedly carrying the Duke of Cambridge the Duke of York, the Earl and the Countess of Wessex.
Local media reported that seven members of the royal family are onboard the flight, which departed from the Northolt Royal Airforce Base near London.
At least one other plane has departed the RAF base.
Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, traveled to Balmoral following the news, joined by his wife Camilla and his son Prince William. The Queen's other children — Anne, Andrew and Edward — were also headed to the castle.
And grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were traveling to Balmoral, a spokesperson for the couple said.
Such a gathering of the House of Windsor, outside of events such as Christmas or Easter or major public events, is extremely rare.
On Wednesday, the monarch canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council after being advised to rest.
She has been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, according to Royal officials, and contracted COVID-19 in February. In October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital.
The monarch, Britain's Head of State, has increasingly handed over official duties to Prince Charles, and other royal family members.
She has recently missed other high-profile events, including this year's State Opening of Parliament and the Platinum Jubilee Concert. Her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, died in April of last year.
Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, said she was thinking of her, in a post on Twitter.
"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she wrote.
The speaker of the British parliament said Queen Elizabeth was in the house's thoughts. "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Lindsay Hoyle said in the House of Commons.
Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon."
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is the highest-ranking cleric in the Church of England, which is headed by the Queen, said she was in his prayers.
"May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral," he said in a post on Twitter.
The UK's Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision over concerns for her health earlier on Thursdsay, the royal family announced on Thursday.
"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the family said in a statement.
"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral [Castle]" — the Scottish estate where she has spent the summer.
The palace did not provide further details on the seriousness of the her condition. She is 96 years old.
