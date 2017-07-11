BREAKING — Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he signed a decree on partial mobilization beginning Wednesday.

Putin said in a televised address on Wednesday that his aim was to "liberate" Ukraine's Donbas region.

Putin said he was defending Russian territories and people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

Putin's address comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced referendums on joining Russia.

The referendums, between September 23 and 27, will be held in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory, or an area about the size of Hungary.

rm (Reuters, AP)