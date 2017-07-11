 BREAKING — Joe Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in event of Chinese invasion | News | DW | 19.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

BREAKING — Joe Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in event of Chinese invasion

US President Joe Biden made the comments during an interview on the "60 Minutes" program. After the interview, a White House official said US policy on China has not changed.

Taiwanese tanks during live-fire military exercise

President Joe Biden said that the US would intervene if China invaded Taiwan

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Biden made the comments during an interview on the "60 Minutes" program.

When asked on whether US forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island, Biden said "yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."

The CBS broadcaster reported that a White House official said following the interview that US policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

More to follow...

sdi/wd (Reuters)

Advertisement