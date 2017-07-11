BREAKING — Joe Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in event of Chinese invasion

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Biden made the comments during an interview on the "60 Minutes" program.

When asked on whether US forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island, Biden said "yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."

The CBS broadcaster reported that a White House official said following the interview that US policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

More to follow...

sdi/wd (Reuters)