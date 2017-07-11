 BREAKING — Germany and the Netherlands promise additional self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine | News | DW | 28.06.2022

News

BREAKING — Germany and the Netherlands promise additional self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

The countries continue to provide arms to Ukraine as Russia's invasion presses on.

Ukraine | ukrainische Soldaten nahe der Donezk-Region

Foreign howitzers are being frequently used by Ukrainian troops to fend off Russia

Germany and the Netherlands will deliver six self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Dutch counterpart Kasja Ollongren announced in Madrid. 

The two officials made the announcement shortly before a NATO summit in the Spanish capital. 

More to follow...

js/wd (AFP, dpa)  

