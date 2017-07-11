BREAKING: Four people killed in German clinic in Potsdam

A 51-year-old woman was detained after four people were killed in the Oberlin Clinic in Germany's Potsdam late on Wednesday. One more person is seriously injured.

Police said the deaths were caused by "violence." The authorities are treating the woman as a suspect.

The motives for the apparent crime were not immediately clear.

A spokesman for Brandenburg state police said officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic shortly before 9 p.m. local time. They found the four dead people and a fifth person who was seriously injured, he said.

'Signs of significant external violence'

"The victims showed signs of significant external violence," police spokesman Thorsten Herbst told The Associated Press. Herbst said the detained woman was "urgently suspected" of the killings, but declined to immediately provide further details.

Local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported the victims were patients at the clinic and the detained woman was an employee.

Based in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg, the state that surrounds the German capital, the Oberlin Clinic is a specialist orthopaedic hospital with some 160 beds and 300 staff, according to its website.

Mass-circulation Bild daily reported that the crime took place at the facility's palliative care unit.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

sri/dj (AP, Reuters, dpa)