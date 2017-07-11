BREAKING — Former US President Donald Trump wanted to join Capitol rioters on January 6, an aide has testified

Former US President Donald Trump tried to take control of his secret service limousine on the day of the Capitol riots to join his supporters, a former aide testified on Tuesday.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson made several shocking revelations to the House committee that is investigating the insurrection on January 6 that saw Trump supporters try to stop an official vote count following the 2020 presidential election.

Hutchinson said that the ex-president had become angry when he was told that he could not join his supporters at the Capitol building and tried to grab the steering wheel.

"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," the former aide quoted Trump as saying.

