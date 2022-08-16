BREAKING — Director of Germany's wartime drama 'Das Boot' Wolfgang Petersen dies at 81

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The successful action director died at his home in Los Angeles after losing a battle with cancer, his assistant said.
Wolfgang Petersen, the German-born director who first wowed Hollywood with his World War II submarine epic 'Das Boot', has died at the age of 81. His assistant told the press on Tuesday that he passed away at his home in California, surrounded by his family, after suffering from pancreatic cancer.
More to follow...