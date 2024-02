Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will take a break from engagements for treatment, Buckingham Palace has said. The case was noted during separate prostate surgery last month.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that during recent prostate surgery doctors noted that King Charles III had a form of cancer.

Charles, 75, only took the throne around 16 months ago following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

km/msh (AFP, Reuters)