Latouifa Prince

10/23/2024 October 23, 2024

Black Mamba was born with a disability and faced neglect early in life, but she found solace in music and sports. She quickly discovered her talent for basketball and rose to become the captain of the Congolese national disabled sports team. Today, she inspires young people to overcome challenges and follow their dreams, proving that perseverance and passion can lead to greatness.