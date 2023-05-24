  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
Sports

Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics

2 hours ago

Jilou Rasul is one of Germany's best breakers. As a tough woman, she has been able to assert herself in this male-dominated sport. What's the key to a successful break battle? And how will things change for her once breaking becomes an Olympic sport for the first time in 2024?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rq49
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo Composite

Sports Life — Overcoming Challenges with Sports

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

Go to show Sports Life
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the podium with flags behind him

Ukraine updates: Scholz will speak to Putin 'in due course'

Conflicts53 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two girls stand in next to a makeshift shelter. Behind them are other shelters made out of pieces of material and branches; the earth is bare and sandy.

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Conflicts3 hours ago03:34 min
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen and soldiers armed with guns and slingshots advance towards anti-coup protesters in Mandalay

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A black banner held in the stands of Karlsruhe's Wildparkstadion reads "Kevin forever!"

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

Depression in football: The fan groups fighting the taboo

Sports22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Crowds march in a mass demonstration along a Belgrade street

Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A mother and father hold two children in their arms while looking out a window

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Health18 hours ago03:42 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Brain implants make disabled walk, but can't read thoughts

Brain implants make disabled walk, but can't read thoughts

Science9 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

CatastropheMay 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage