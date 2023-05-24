Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jilou Rasul is one of Germany's best breakers. As a tough woman, she has been able to assert herself in this male-dominated sport. What's the key to a successful break battle? And how will things change for her once breaking becomes an Olympic sport for the first time in 2024?
