BREAKING — 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has been recorded in eastern Papua New Guinea according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake struck at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles) EMSC said. The US tsunami warning system has issued a warning.

Papua New Guinea is situated in one of the most tectonically active areas in the world. It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude five or greater each year.

More to follow...