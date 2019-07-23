Brazil's space agency chief sacked after deforestation row with Bolsonaro

The head of Brazil's space research agency (INPE), Ricardo Galvao, said on Friday that a public dispute with President Jair Bolsonaro had led to his firing.

Galvao's departure came a day after the Brazilian president warned senior government scientists that their job was on their line if they betrayed his confidence.

"My words about the president have caused annoyance, so I'm going to be fired," said Galvao. A Science Ministry spokesperson said it was unclear if Galvao had resigned or been fired.

Bolsonaro's presidency has sparked international concern over increased destruction of the Amazon rainforest, which is expected to accelerate global warming.

The former army captain is close to the country's agribusinesses and has openly spoken about freeing up protected forests for development.

Deforestation surges

Preliminary data produced by INPE showed that some 920 square kilometers (370 square miles) of Amazon forest had been lost in June, an 88% increase in deforestation compared to the same month a year ago.

July data showed an even higher increase, though full data for that month has not been released by the agency.

Both Bolsonaro and his environment minister, Ricardo Salles, pushed back on the report and said that such information had caused Brazil great harm internationally.

"Our concern is not to work to come up with a figure. It is to say that the figure that was presented is not correct," the minister said.

Salles has previously clashed with environmentalists and often sides with agribusiness leaders in their criticism of Brazil's environmental governance.

Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, suggested that Galvao was "in the service of some NGOs."

The INPE president, in turn, blasted Bolsonaro for making "undue accusations against people of the highest level of Brazilian science" and compared his suspicions to "a joke by a 14-year-old boy."

Intellectual fraud

Observatorio do Clima, a network of 43 environmental NGO groups in Brazil, said Bolsonaro's criticism of INPE's deforestation figures amounted to "intellectual fraud."

"If minister Salles fought crime with half of the energy he spends fighting science and facts, the deforestation crisis would not have taken the proportion it has," the coalition said in a statement.

Greenpeace Brazil's coordinator, Marcio Astrini, blamed the president's pro-agribusiness policies for the rise in deforestation.

"Deforestation figures are bad in themselves. Lying will only increase the harm to the country," Astrini said.

A tarnished image

INPE's figures made headlines last week, with British newspaper The Guardian and magazine The Economist wrote about the June deforestation increase and how Bolsonaro's policies were to blame.

In another damaging report, The New York Times wrote that a review of Brazil's public records found that Bolsonaro's government had relaxed enforcement measures such as fines, warnings and the seizure or destruction of illegal equipment in protected areas.

jcg/amp (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Green lungs Tropical rainforest in the Amazon covers almost twice as much land as India. Three-quarters of it is located in Brazil. These green lungs of the Earth are threatened by illegal logging and mining.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Caught red-handed Together with the military police, agents of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) hunt for illegal loggers, trying to catch them in action. In this photo, an IBAMA agent is targeting a logging truck.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Direct hit IBAMA goes head-on against illegal loggers. Whoever is caught feels the iron fist of the authorities - like those above, near the city of Novo Progresso in the state of Pará. The wood was burned on site - together with the trucks.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Dangerous work The forest protection work carries high risk, as many illegal loggers are armed. In June, a policeman was shot dead.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Hard-won success In this case, IBAMA agents were successful. But such success is becoming less frequent. The economic crisis has also affected the environmental agency, and its funding has been reduced by about a third over recent years.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Poor equipment The loss of funding has consequences: "The loggers are better equipped than us," said Uiratan Barroso, representative of the state of Para. "As long as we lack money for unmarked vehicles and acceptable radios, we cannot carry out our work properly."

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Failures showing From 2004 and 2012, the rate of deforestation in the Amazon decreased by 80 percent. But over the last four years, it has increased by 35 percent. In 2015, a forest area four times larger than Los Angeles was cleared.

Fighting illegal logging in the Amazon Support from Germany and Norway The Brazilian government admits that IBAMA is poorly equipped to carry out its tasks. The Amazon Fund, aimed at raising donations to combat deforestation, will provide 56 million reais (around 15 million euros) to help improve the situation. The money is coming mainly from Germany and Norway. Author: Christoph Ricking (ibr)



