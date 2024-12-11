Brazil's President Lula to require further surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent an initial brain surgery this week to drain a bleed on the brain.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to undergo a new medical procedure on Thursday to prevent further bleeding in his brain, local media reported on Wednesday.

Lula had brain surgery on Tuesday to drain a bleed on his brain, which was linked to a fall in his home in October.

A statement earlier on Wednesday from the 79-year-old's doctors indicated he remained in intensive care in a Sao Paulo hospital but was continuing to recover.

Further surgery will be "complementary"

According to the hospital treating Lula, the President will have a "complementary" operation on Thursday in order to staunch blood flow to an area under his skull that previously underwent surgery.

"As part of his treatment, complementary to the surgery, an endovascular procedure (embolization of the middle meningeal artery) will be carried out tomorrow morning," a medical bulletin from Hospital Sirio-Libanes in Sao Paulo said on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, more details to follow...

km/jcg (Reuters, AFP)