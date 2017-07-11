Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after saying that he had experienced COVID-like symptoms on Monday and would submit for a test.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask.

"I am well, I feel normal. In comparison to yesterday, I am very well. I am even in the mood for a walk, but i won't due to medical recommendations, but I am very well," he said, repeating that he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms.

The Brazilian president also said he had an x-ray and that his lung "was clean." Bolsonaro had already informed supporters that he had a fever of 38 degrees and body aches and therefore decided to take a COVID-19 test on Monday.

Bolsonaro said he had felt tired and at unease but that during the night, his temperature started to subside and that now he is feeling in good shape.

According to Bolsonaro, he took hydroxychloroquine, a drug he has been advocating as a treatment for COVID-19. There is no scientific prove of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against the disease.

Bolsonaro is 65-years-old, the age range considered by medical experts as a risk group.

The president said that in the next few days, he will communicate via video conference from the official presidential residence, Alvorado Palace, in Brasilia.

This is a developing story. More will follow.