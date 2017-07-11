Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after saying that he had experienced COVID-like symptoms on Monday and would submit for a test.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask.

"I am well, I feel normal. In comparison to yesterday, I am very well. I am even in the mood for a walk, but i won't due to medical recommendations, but I am very well," he said, repeating that he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms.

The Brazilian president also said he had an x-ray and that his lung "was clean." Bolsonaro had already informed supporters that he had a fever of 38 degrees and body aches and therefore decided to take a COVID-19 test on Monday.

Bolsonaro said he had felt tired and at unease but that during the night, his temperature started to subside and that now he is feeling in good shape.

"Life goes on. We're going to take care, particularly of old people and those with illnesses that are a risk factor," he added before reiterating his mantra that the "collateral effects" of the coronavirus should not be worse than the disease itself.

The right-wing populist leader has stirred nationwide controversy for repeatedly flouting containment measures and social distancing rules, such as refusing´at times to wear a face mask in public, and defying lockdowns.

WHO wishes Bolsonaro 'speedy recovery'

Bolsonaro is 65-years-old, the age range considered by medical experts as a risk group.

World Health Organization Executive Director Mike Ryan said the agency wishes Bolsonaro a "full and speedy recovery" from the coronavirus.

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) directors also wished Bolsonaro a rapid recovery.

"The message is that this virus in unpredictable and does not respect race, class or people in power, despite security around any president," said PAHO director for communicable diseases Marcos Espinal.

Bolsonaro said that in the next few days, he will communicate via video conference from the official presidential residence, Alvorado Palace, in Brasilia, adding that he would use assistants to sign documents.

The president said he had also cleared his schedule for the week, cancelling planned trips to the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Bolsonaro has minimized the risks of the virus, which has killed 65,000 people in Brazil and infected 1.6 million, initially calling it "a little flu." He has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, often without a face mask.

Bolsonaro has said his background as an athlete would safeguard him from the coronavirus.

mvb (Lusa, AFP, dpa, AP)