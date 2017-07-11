Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after saying that he had experienced COVID-like symptoms on Monday and would submit for a test.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask.

"I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," he said, repeating that he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms.

The Brazilian president also said he had an x-ray and that his lung "was clean." Bolsonaro had already informed supporters that he had a fever of 38 degrees and body aches and therefore decided to take a COVID-19 test on Monday.

Bolsonaro said he had felt tired and at unease but that during the night, his temperature started to subside and that now he is feeling in good shape.

This is a developing story. More will follow.