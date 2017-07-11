Brazil's Lula slams Bolsonaro's 'imbecile' COVID-19 policies

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, criticizing his successor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic policies.

"Don't follow any imbecile decisions by the president of the republic or the health minister: Get vaccinated," Lula, now 75, told reporters, in reference to Bolsonaro's vaccine skepticism and defiance of medical advice.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 266,000 people in Brazil, making it the second-hardest-hit nation, after the United States.

"This country has no government, this country doesn't take care of the economy, of job creation, wages, health care, the environment, education, young people," Lula said, in a press conference at the metalworkers' union he once headed in Sao Bernardo do Campo, outside Sao Paulo.

Lula makes political return

The comments, made just days after a key victory in court, marked Lula's return to politics.

On Monday, a Supreme Court judge annulled the former president's criminal convictions and reinstated his right to run for office. The decision paves the way paving the way for Lula to run against Bolsonaro in 2022. On Wednesday, Lula called himself the victim of the "biggest judicial lie in 500 years." He dismissed the corruption charges he had been convicted of as designed to keep him from winning the 2018 presidential race, which saw Bolsonaro take power.

Lula said he planned to "fight tirelessly" for Brazil, and that he wanted to resume touring the country once he receives the COVID-19 jab next week.

The leftist leader is a former metalworker and union leader who saw Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010.

"Brazil doesn't deserve this," he said on Wednesday.

'No time to think about 2022'

Lula didn't offer any information about whether he would run next year. "My head doesn't have time to think about a 2022 candidacy now," he told reporters.

The former president was implicated in a scheme that saw politicians and executives receive billions of dollars from the state oil company, Petrobras.

Lula spent 18 months in prison before being released in 2019. He is still seen as a heroic figure by leftists, who believe that Lula was the victim of a conspiracy. Bolsonaro ultimately made the lead judge in the Lula probe his justice minister. Supporters of the former president point to hacked phone messages as evidence of a setup.

lc/dj (AFP, Reuters, AP)