 Brazil′s Justice Minister Sergio Moro quits, says Bolsonaro was meddling | News | DW | 24.04.2020

News

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro quits, says Bolsonaro was meddling

Former anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro has quit, accusing the president of meddling with law enforcement. He said the president tried to force him to sack his chief of police, adding he needed "autonomy" to operate.

Brasilien Brasilia | Sergio Moro, Justizminister | Rücktritt (Reuters/U. Marcelino)

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro announced his resignation on Friday in a public address, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of "political interference" in the country's federal police.

Moro, a former judge famous in Brazil for spearheading the country's anti-corruption campaign, said Bolsonaro had insisted on firing federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo without agreeing to a replacement of a similar technical profile.

Moro said he could not do his job as justice minister without "autonomy" for the force.

The resignation of the popular minister — the second departure of its kind in less than two weeks after Health Minister Luiz Enrique Mandetta was fired by Bolsonaro on April 16 — sent Brazil's stock market into a sharp fall.

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro speaks during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil April 24, 2020. (Reuters/U. Marcelino)

Moro's press conference sent markets into a tailspin

More to come...

Read more:  Coronavirus in slums: Helpers left high and dry in infection hot spots

Read more:  Coronavirus in slums: Helpers left high and dry in infection hot spots 

