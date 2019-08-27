 Brazil′s Jair Bolsonaro wants Amazon nations to tackle fires | News | DW | 29.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro wants Amazon nations to tackle fires

Brazil's president said that environmental challenges must be met while respecting "national sovereignty" and announced a meeting of countries that share the Amazon to tackle the devastating fires.

A fire burning along a road in Brazil (picture-alliance/AP/E. Peres)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he would gather South American countries that share the Amazon rainforest to discuss its protection and development.

Bolsonaro pushed back at international allegations that he was responsible for weakening environmental safeguards in Brazil that have led to farmers, developers and others setting fires to clear land more aggressively this year in the Amazon.

The meeting with regional neighbors, which excludes Venezuela, will be held on September 6 in Leticia, Colombia, and its goal is to "to come up with our own unified strategy for preserving the environment," Bolsonaro told reporters.

The Brazilian president made the announcement after a joint meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Brasilia.

Pinera, who has a close relationship with Bolsonaro, joined him in a statement to declare that environmental challenges must be met while respecting "national sovereignty."

  • Wildfires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest (picture-alliance/Photoshot/D, Sanoaui)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Brazil's burning

    Four times the number of forest fires have burned so far this year in the Amazon compared to the whole of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says. Ranchers and loggers are responsible for setting most of them as part of efforts to clear land for cattle. Environmental groups say land deforestation has increased dramatically since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

  • A satellite image shows smoke billowing from forest fires in Brazil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Planet Labs Inc.)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Stark satellite view

    Satellite images show the true scale of the deforestation over large swathes of difficult-to-reach tropical rainforest. Bolsonaro is facing intense international pressure to tackle the fires. The Brazilian president has blamed indigenous tribes, small-scale farmers and even global NGOs — without evidence. On Friday, he said he was considering deploying the army to help put out the fires.

  • A firefighter tackles a forest fire in the Amazon (Reuters/A. Machado)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Dry season fans flames

    Brazil's dry season is helping the blazes spread more quickly. In the country's Amazonas state, heat from forest fires has been above average every day throughout August. To step up the pressure on Brazil, Norway and Germany have halted donations to Brazil’s Amazon support fund. France has even mooted the idea of blocking an EU trade deal with South American nations.

  • Dried out areas of the Amazon in Peru (AFP/C. Bouroncle)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Chemical deforestation

    Brazil isn't the only country involved in deforestation. Peru, with the second-largest expanse of Amazonian forest, is also seeing a growing problem. Illegal gold miners have been accused of causing irreversible environmental damage to more than 110 square kilometers (42 square miles) of forest and river basins through the liberal use of fertilizers.

  • Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Other neighbors affected

    Brazil's other neighbors Bolivia and Paraguay have also struggled to contain forest fires. About 7,500 square kilometers (2,900 square miles) of land has been affected in Bolivia. The country has even deployed a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker carrying 76,000 liters (20,000 gallons) of retardant, a substance used to stop fires.

  • Protest in Nicosia, Cyprus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjias)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Lungs are burning

    As well as political pressure, the sheer scale of the wildfires has sparked public protests against Brazilian interests around the world, including the country's embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus. The Amazon is billed as the "the lungs of the planet," as the rainforest produces about a fifth of the total oxgyen needed for life on earth.

    Author: Nik Martin


Read more: Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

Each country should have control over the "rational and sustainable use of their natural resources, in line with their environmental obligations and needs of their citizens, including indigenous peoples," the joint statement read.

The declaration, along with the call for countries in the region to band together, follows Bolsonaro's accusation against Germany and France, whom he said had tried to "buy" Brazil's sovereignty through their pledge of $20 million in aid at the G7.

Feud with Macron

Bolsonaro rejected the aid previously, but then said he would consider taking it if French President Emmanuelle Macron would detract from comments he made about him.

But on Wednesday, the Brazilian president escalated his deeply personal dispute with Macron, accusing him of portraying himself as "the one and only person" concerned about the environment.

The back and forth between Brazil and France’s presidents has escalated to the point of endangering the EU-Mercosur trade deal that had taken decades to negotiate and had been finalized this year.  

Read more: Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's colonial ruler

Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said his country supported Bolsonaro in his dispute with Macron, adding that Brazil was fighting forest fires like never before and that he hoped "people who legitimately care about the environment see that Brazil is the hero and not the villain."

Vice President Hamilton Mourao, who is widely considered to be a moderate voice in Bolsonaro's government, came out against the international criticism over the Amazon fires.

In an opinion piece published in a conservative newspaper, Mourao criticized what he saw as an "international campaign" against Brazil and said the country "does not lie and nor does its president, its government and its institutions."

According to the latest official figures, some 1,044 new fires were started Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total this year to 83,329. More than half of the fires have taken place in the Amazon basin.

jcg/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Watch video 01:16

Smoke from Amazon fires signals growing health hazard

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bolsonaro wants Macron's apology before taking G7 Amazonia aid

The Brazilian president said he will only accept $20 million anti-fire funds from the G7 if Macron withdraws "insults." However, a spokesman later appeared to backtrack on those demands, instead insisting on control. (27.08.2019)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro and France's Macron go head to head

The Brazilian president has accused Macron, and the other members of the G7, of treating Brazil like "a colony." This came after the leaders at the summit in Biarritz dedicated $20 million to the wildfires in the Amazon. (26.08.2019)  

Amazon fires spark European rift at G7 over Mercosur trade deal

French president and G7 summit host Emmanuel Macron's threat to ditch a trade deal over the fires in Brazil met with immediate resistance from fellow EU member states, including Germany and the UK. (25.08.2019)  

Brazilian military planes douse flames as Amazon fires reach Bolivia

Brazil's Ministry of Defense has authorized some 40,000 troops to take part in operations to combat the blazing wildfires. Smoke from the fires has covered the city of Porto Velho and brought protesters into the streets. (26.08.2019)  

Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage. (27.08.2019)  

Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)  

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's colonial ruler

Jair Bolsonaro says Emmanuel Macron's offer to help Brazil fight the Amazon forest fires makes him look like a colonial ruler. The Brazilian president's outrageousness is hard to top, writes Astrid Prange de Oliveira. (27.08.2019)  

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

Demonstrations have been held around the world lamenting the fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has encouraged agriculture in the region, is facing intense international pressure. (23.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Smoke from Amazon fires signals growing health hazard  

Related content

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's colonial ruler 27.08.2019

Jair Bolsonaro says Emmanuel Macron's offer to help Brazil fight the Amazon forest fires makes him look like a colonial ruler. The Brazilian president's outrageousness is hard to top, writes Astrid Prange de Oliveira.

Bolsonaro demands apology in exchange for accepting aid 27.08.2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he will only accept an offer of aid to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest if French President Emmanuel Macron apologizes for making comments he found offensive.

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires 23.08.2019

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.

Advertisement