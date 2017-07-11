Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro discharged from hospital

Jair Bolsonaro was cleared to leave the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for an intestinal blockage.

The Brazilian president posted a photo on Twitter of himself surrounded by his doctors.

"Being discharged now. Thank you all," Bolsonaro wrote alongside a religious message.

Early morning rush to the hospital

He was admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain.

Bolsonaro took to Twitter later on Monday, saying doctors inserted a nasogastric tube.

"More tests will be done for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region," he wrote.

Doctors, however, managed to clear an intestinal blockage without performing surgery.

Watch video 00:54 Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pains

Health issues caused by stabbing

Bolsonaro has undergone a series of emergency surgeries since being stabbed during a campaign event in September 2018.

Last July, he was also treated for intestinal obstruction that gave him persistent hiccups.

On that occasion, he spent four days in the hospital. Doctors also decided not to operate and prescribed a liquid diet.

