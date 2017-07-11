Brazil's foreign minister quits over COVID diplomatic errors

The Brazilian foreign minister was said to have offered his resignation after strong pressure from political sectors close to President Jair Bolsonaro.

Araujo was said to have been summoned to a brief meeting with Bolsonaro on Tuesday. It was unclear if the president, seen as keen to keep Araujo in place, had accepted the resignation. Brazil's O Globo news first reported the information, followed by international news agencies citing sources speaking off the record until the resignation was confirmed.

The minister — himself a close ideological ally of the president — has come under fire from sources close to Bolsonaro for failures to secure vaccine supplies.

His strong affinity with former US President Donald Trump are believed to have made him unpopular with the Joe Biden White House. Brazil has had little success in securing a share of US vaccine stockpiles.

Araujo has also been criticized for making quips against vaccine superpower China, similar to Bolsonaro's own.

The minister's expected departure is seen as part of a broader move by the embattled president

to address the coronavirus pandemic more seriously. A record-breaking second wave in the country is pushing hospitals to the brink.

rc/msh (Reuters, EFE)