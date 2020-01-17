 Brazil′s Bolsonaro proposes bill allowing mining on indigenous land | News | DW | 06.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazil's Bolsonaro proposes bill allowing mining on indigenous land

The Brazilian president described the act as a "dream" while indigenous leaders have labeled it a "genocide bill." A separate announcement naming the new government's head of indigenous affairs also led to outrage.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (AFP/S. Lima)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro introduced a bill on Wednesday to open up indigenous lands to mining, agricultural work and hydraulic energy production.

The measure would permit both indigenous and third-party developers to take part in the new development.

The president described the act, which still needs parliamentary approval, as a "dream" while indigenous leaders have labeled it a "genocide bill."

"I hope that this dream ... comes true," the 64-year-old president said of the plans. "This big step depends on Congress." 

Read more: Should nature be given rights enshrined in law?

Many of the indigenous lands affected by the bill are situated in the Amazon region of the Latin American country.

Anticipating a backlash, Bolsonaro, a climate skeptic, added: "We will be pressured by the environmentalists. Those people, if I could, I would confine them to the Amazon region since they like the environment so much."

Some 600 Brazilian indigenous chiefs came together in the Amazon state of Mato Grosso last month to denounce what they called the government's "genocide, ethnocide and ecoside."

Ex-missionary to lead indigenous affairs

Earlier on Wednesday, in a move that further angered environmentalists and indigenous leaders, the Brazilian Justice Ministry announced that former missionary Ricardo Lopes Dias was to become the new coordinator-general of the government unit, which is part of the indigenous affairs agency known as Funai. The announcement raised fears about possible threats to health and culture among indigenous tribes, with some leaders protesting his appointment in an open letter.

 Leaders of the Matses community, located near the border with Peru, wrote that in the 2000s Dias had "manipulated part of the Matses population to found a new village" where an evangelical church would be constructed.

Activists have concerns over Dias' track record in the Amazon following a 10-year spell as a member of the New Tribes nonprofit group. Now known as Ethnos360, the Florida-based group sends missionaries from local churches around the world, many of whom head to indigenous areas.

Brazil officially counts 28 groups of isolated indigenous tribes in the Amazon. President Bolsonaro has previously stated that indigenous communities should integrate into Brazilian society and that their lands can disrupt development, as well as pose a threat to national sovereignty.

Watch video 07:36

Brazil: Indigenous peoples show the way

jsi/cmb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The Brazilian megacity experimenting with eco-friendly waste disposal

Could transforming rubbish management play a role in meeting Rio de Janeiro's carbon net-zero goal? The city is exploring a new way of processing food waste, with a project that's the first of its kind in Latin America. (08.01.2020)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro honored during India's Republic Day

On the 70th anniversary of India's constitution taking effect, the far-right Brazilian president was given an honorary title in New Delhi. Protests against a new citizenship law continued amid Republic Day celebrations. (26.01.2020)  

Illegal logging, mining threaten an Amazon river community

In Brazil, indigenous and traditional communities are fighting for their land in the face of threats from big businesses, mining and environmental destruction. In some cases, the peoples' very survival is at stake. (04.10.2018)  

Brazil: Experts warn of Bolsonaro threat to the Amazon

Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to close environment agencies and throw open indigenous territories to development. But he would stay in the Paris Agreement. What fate for the lungs of the Earth? (29.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brazil: Indigenous peoples show the way  

Related content

Indigene Völker in Brasilien

Brazil's indigenous communities resist Bolsonaro 17.01.2020

The Amazon rainforest is under threat, and so are the indigenous tribes that call it home. As violence escalates in Brazil, activists have vowed to protect their land and way of life.

Brasilien Dammbruch Brumadinho-Tagebau

Brumadinho: No lessons learned from Brazil's catastrophic dam collapse 26.01.2020

When a dam containing iron ore tailings burst in the Brazilian city of Brumadinho in January 2019, at least 270 people were killed. Today, the same problems that led to the tragedy persist at hundreds of other sites.

Brände im Amazonas-Gebiet

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits worst level in over a decade 18.11.2019

Deforestation in the Amazon rose by almost 30%, the latest Brazilian government figures show. Concerns over the fate of the Amazon have heightened since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year.

Advertisement