Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized to check persistent hiccups

The Latin American leader has been plagued by hiccups for more than 10 days. He says they began after a dental operation.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Far-right populist and coronavirus naysayer Bolsonaro has been plagued by health problems

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a military hospital in the capital Brasilia early on Wednesday morning, complaining of persistent hiccuping.

Doctors at the facility will attempt to find the cause of a condition that has gone on for more than 10 days and which Bolsonaro says began after a dental operation.

The president is scheduled to remain under medical observation for the next 24-48 hours.

Questions about the 66-year-old's health have persisted since he was seriously injured in a stabbing attack on the campaign trail in 2018 — he has since had several bouts of abdominal surgery. 

Recently, the hiccups have visibly impeded the far-right politician's efforts to speak during public events.

Bolsonaro has faced growing public anger over his disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has consistently dismissed the illness as a "little flu" — he was also infected last year but quickly recovered — and took a lax approach to both lockdowns and vaccine procurement. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll in gross terms (536,000) behind the United States.

The president's approval ratings have been in free-fall for weeks and he currently trails his likely opponent, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in opinion polls, ahead of next year's presidential election.

Watch video 01:54

Brazil: Thousands protest against President Bolsonaro

js/msh (AFP, AP)

