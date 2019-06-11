 Brazilians strike against Bolsonaro′s pension plans | News | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazilians strike against Bolsonaro's pension plans

A nationwide strike has paralyzed transport in the South American country's major cities as police used tear gas to clear protesters. Many Brazilians are furious about President Bolsonaro's planned retirement changes.

Strikers on the streets to protest pension reform in Brazil (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Milleo)

Tens of thousands of Brazilians answered trade union calls to take part in a general strike on Friday, closing down public transport, bringing traffic to a halt and causing chaos across the country.

Trade unions say that 45 million workers were taking part in 63 cities.

Police used tear gas in the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where they faced burning barricades and tires. Several injuries have been reported from smoke inhalation as well as one incident in which a car drove into a crowd.

The general strike was called to express anger over President Jair Bolsonaro's plans to change the country's pension laws, which the government says is essential if Brazil is to avoid going bankrupt.

Read more: Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro celebrates Brazil's dictatorship

Watch video 02:01

Copa America begins with Brazil side in chaos

Resistance on the streets

The changes would increase the retirement age for women to 62 and for men to 65. It would also increase the amount of money workers pay into retirement funds.

Currently, women and men can retire after 30 and 35 years of work respectively, allowing them to quit working as early as 50 and 55.

The reforms also face stiff resistance in the lower house of Congress. Bolsonaro, whose ultra-conservative Social Liberal Party only holds about 10% of seats in the body, presented a slightly watered-down version of the bill on Thursday, but it appeared to make little headway.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has threatened to resign if the bill does not pass, saying Brazil could go broke as early as next year if it doesn't.

The pension system has been a major driver of debt, but experts fear the reforms would unfairly burden poor manual laborers who would be forced to work for much longer.

The government says the changes will save the country more than a trillion reales ($260 billion / €232 billion) over the next decade.

Watch video 03:08

Brazil puts economy over the rain forest

Not just angry about pension reforms

Others joined protests in opposition to cuts to Brazil's education system, with professors and students turning out in large numbers.

Though general strikes are rare in Brazil, the last being in 2017 when the government sought to loosen labor laws and cut retirement benefits, there have been many protests against Bolsonaro.

They started before he took office on January 1, with throngs protesting against his misogynistic and homophobic views, ultra-conservative social agenda and his plans to  expand mining and agriculture at the expense of indigenous peoples.

Bolsonaro fired the last moderate in his administration on Thursday, leaving him, his sons and right-wing writer Olavo de Carvalho running the show.  

Watch video 01:23

Indigenous peoples protest in Brazilian capital

Defense of justice minister makes headlines

The president made headlines again on Thursday when he defended Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who was recently accused of colluding with prosecutors to unfairly convict former Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva. Moro was a judge at the time of the conviction, which was part of the Operation Car Wash anti-corruption investigation.

Lula's conviction kept him from challenging Bolsonaro for the presidency. Lula led opinion polls ahead of the vote.

Bad timing

Brazil, the largest country in South America, is struggling financially. Its GDP slumped in the first quarter of 2019, inflation hit 5% in April and unemployment is hovering around 13%, with some 30% of 18-24-year-olds out of work.

Friday's strike and protests came at an inopportune moment for the populist president. The Copa America soccer tournament is set to start Friday evening, and Bolsonaro is scheduled to attend the opening game between Brazil and Bolivia in the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo.

  • A Brazilian soldier walks by

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Straight to the dictatorship'

    Bolsonaro has criticized the very democracy that won him the presidency. In a 1999 TV interview, he said he would shut down Congress if he ever became president. "There is no doubt: I would perform a coup on the same day. And I'm sure that at least 90 percent of the population would celebrate and applaud because [Congress] doesn't work," Bolsonaro said. "Let's go straight to the dictatorship."

  • Jair Bolsonaro and Maria do Rosario (Agencia Brasil/M. Camargo)

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Rape'

    Four years ago, Bolsonaro engaged in a heated debate with Brazilian lawmaker Maria do Rosario. During the debate, he said: "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." Shortly after, he defended himself, saying he wasn't a rapist. However, he added that if he were a rapist, he wouldn't touch do Rosario because she is "ugly."

  • A woman wearing a female gender symbol attends a protest against the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Moment of weakness'

    In a speech at Rio de Janeiro's Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family. "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl," he said.

  • A reveler at Brazil's 21st Gay Pride Parade

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'Prefer my son to die'

    LGBT activists have long railed against Bolsonaro for his homophobic stance. But in a 2011 Playboy magazine interview, Bolsonaro made things personal, saying he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son … I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man." In May 2002, he said that if he saw "two men kissing each other on the street" he would "beat them up."

  • A dirty doll lies on the ground

    Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

    'No means to control their offspring'

    Bolsonaro has often belittled impoverished communities. But in 2008, he took things a step further by suggesting poor people should be prevented from bearing children. Birth control "methods have to be provided for those who, unfortunately, are ignorant and have no means to control their offspring because we [as the upper middle class] are able to control ours."


js/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brazil's students protest education cuts

Students and teachers have taken to the streets in more than half of Brazil's states to protest deep cuts in funding for public education. The government ordered soldiers to guard the Education Ministry in the capital. (15.05.2019)  

Brazil prosecution of Lula could be compromised, Intercept leaks show

The Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the justice minister and several prosecutors. In messages, Sergio Moro, in his previous role as a judge, appears to conspire against former President Lula. (11.06.2019)  

Indigenous communities in Brazil protest threats to land and services

Leaders of 300 groups across Brazil are protesting changes imposed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. They fear a loss of rights, and land to the interests of miners and large-scale agri-business. (26.04.2019)  

Brazil: Protesters call for ex-President Lula's release on prison anniversary

Protesters demanded the former president's release and spoke out against the current right-wing government. Lula has insisted that his imprisonment was "unjust" and designed to keep him from returning to office. (08.04.2019)  

Brazil's Lula seeks presidency from prison as supporters protest in solidarity

Former Brazilian President Lula is actively campaigning for another term from prison. His supporters contend his conviction is political, and they have set up a protest camp outside his detention facility in solidarity. (07.08.2018)  

Brazilians protest against presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilians have protested against controversial presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro. The country is deeply polarized ahead of October elections. (30.09.2018)  

Brazil's ex-President Lula calls corruption trial a 'farce'

The leftist politician has defended himself against charges in the massive "Car Wash" graft scheme. Lula's alleged role divides Brazil - some hail him as a working-class hero while others praise the investigating judge. (11.05.2017)  

Brazil loses credibility under Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has found himself to be persona non grata in New York. And Brazil may encounter similar hostility elsewhere in the world as well while he remains leader. (19.05.2019)  

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro celebrates Brazil's dictatorship

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to commemorate the coup of 1964 — and he is entirely unconcerned about further dividing the country. Even the military is disturbed, DW's Philipp Lichterbeck writes. (31.03.2019)  

Jair Bolsonaro meets Donald Trump to cement conservative alliance

The Brazilian president is hoping to benefit by offering his services to US counterpart Donald Trump. The two men have much in common, but there are also key differences, as Alexander Busch explains. (19.03.2019)  

Brazil's elections: Would Bolsonaro deliver on promised economic reforms?

The election of Jair Bolsonaro as the new Brazilian president has many wondering what the right-wing firebrand could do for Brazil's economy. Stocks are up and many observers hopeful — but the devil is in the details. (27.10.2018)  

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's far-right president in quotes

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was elected to Brazil's highest office on a wave of controversial statements ranging from homophobic to misogynist. DW looks at some of his most eyebrow-raising remarks. (08.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Indigenous peoples protest in Brazilian capital  

Brazil puts economy over the rain forest  

Far-right candidate wins Brazil's presidential election  

Copa America begins with Brazil side in chaos  

Related content

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro und Justizminister Sergio Moro

Brazil prosecution of Lula could be compromised, Intercept leaks show 11.06.2019

The Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the justice minister and several prosecutors. In messages, Sergio Moro, in his previous role as a judge, appears to conspire against former President Lula.

Brasilien Demonstration in Sao Paulo

Brazil: Thousands of Jair Bolsonaro supporters take to the streets 27.05.2019

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in cities around the country to show their support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The president has seen his popularity plummet since taking office in January.

Brasilien Lula da Silva

Brazil court hands ex-President Lula second jail term 07.02.2019

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been handed a prison sentence of almost 13 years for corruption. He was already serving time over similar charges that supporters say were politically motivated.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  