 Brazilian World Cup reporter Julia Guimaraes dodges kiss and demands respect | News | DW | 25.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brazilian World Cup reporter Julia Guimaraes dodges kiss and demands respect

Sports journalist Julia Guimaraes says the attempted kiss was the second such incident she has experienced at the World Cup in Russia. Sexual harassment of female sports journalists is a major media issue in Brazil.

A screenshot shows a reporter dodging a kiss onscreen from a man (Twitter/globoesportecom)

A Brazilian sports journalist deftly dodged a man who jumped onscreen to try and kiss her on Sunday in Yekaterinburg before turning to tell him that his actions were unacceptable.

It was the second highly publicized incident of sexual harassment of female reporters at the World Cup, following last week's incident of a man harassing a Colombian journalist during a live broadcast for Deutsche Welle. The man subsequently apologized and called it a "misunderstanding."

The video shows Julia Guimaraes, a sports journalist for Brazil's TV Globo and sportv, standing in front of the stadium in Yekaterinburg before the Senegal-Japan game. She leans away from the man as he tries to kiss her and then turns to tell him off. The 22-second clip went viral on Twitter, with Globo's tweet of the video drawing over 1.9 million views.

"Don't do this! Never do this again," Guimaraes forcefully tells the man. "Don't do this. I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite. This is not right. Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect."

The man can be heard abashedly saying, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, OK," from off-screen as Guimaraes rebuked him.

On her personal Twitter account, Guimaraes linked to the Globosport video of the incident.

"It's difficult to find words," she wrote. "Fortunately, I have never experienced this in Brazil! Here it has happened to me twice already. Sad! Shameful!"

In a subsequent Globo article, Guimaraes said that the first incident took place before the Egypt-Uruguay game on June 15, and that she has been experiencing frequent harassment while in Russia, including "aggressive looks" and offensive songs.

Read more: Kremlin says Russian women can sleep with whomever they want

She also said that while she had never been similarly harassed in Brazil, such instances "take place a lot" there. "We've seen it multiple times with press colleagues."

Read more: Indian female journalists 'must take precautions'

On-air harassment of female sports journalists is a big issue in Brazil, with many women facing attempted kisses, aggressive physical contact, denigrating language and even violent threats while on the job. 

In March, many female Brazilian sports journalists banded together to launch the campaign, #DeixaElaTrabalhar, or "Let Her Work."

The campaign's Twitter account shared the video of Guimaraes in a show of solidarity and encouragement. "We're with you, @juliacgc! Don't let this lamentable episode keep you from shining. Our fight continues."

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Indian female journalists 'must take precautions'

After the brutal gang rape of a photographer in Mumbai which stirred memories of a similar attack in New Delhi late last year, Nivedita Mookerji speaks of the dangers of being a female journalist in India. (26.08.2013)  

Belgium soccer association drops misogynist musician for World Cup song

Vocal protests from sponsors, rights groups and politicians led the Belgian soccer association to end its work with rapper Damso. The musician is known for lyrics glorifying violence and the abuse of women. (09.03.2018)  

Burger King sorry after offering Whoppers to women impregnated by World Cup players

As well as a feast of football, the World Cup always turns up some bizarre promotional tie-ins, but few as odd as this. Burger King has apologized for offering cash and burgers to women impregnated by World Cup players. (20.06.2018)  

Sexual harassment during DW World Cup broadcast a 'misunderstanding'

The man who grabbed and kissed a DW reporter during a live broadcast has apologized to her after footage of the incident went viral. (22.06.2018)  

DW reporter sexually harassed during World Cup broadcast

Reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was sexually harassed while broadcasting live from the World Cup in Russia. Bundesliga referee Bibiana Steinhaus has described the incident as "unacceptable." (20.06.2018)  

Kremlin says Russian women can sleep with whomever they want

The government's comments came after a lawmaker said Russian women shouldn't have sex with World Cup visitors for fear of having mixed-race children. "Russian women can manage their own affairs," the Kremlin said. (14.06.2018)  

Brazilian sports journalists denounce harassment at work

Fifty-two female sports journalists launched a campaign to gather reports of aggressive incidents, harassment and prejudice they have suffered both in newsrooms and on the pitch. The movement is already gaining traction. (28.03.2018)  

WWW links

'Lamentable!': Globo Sports

Article and interview on harassment of Julia Guimaraes

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

WM-DW-Reporterinnen-Belästiger entschuldigt sich

Sexual harassment during DW World Cup broadcast a 'misunderstanding' 22.06.2018

The man who grabbed and kissed a DW reporter during a live broadcast has apologized to her after footage of the incident went viral.

Belästigung einer DW-Reporterin während der Sendung

DW reporter sexually harassed during World Cup broadcast 19.06.2018

Reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was sexually harassed while broadcasting live from the World Cup in Russia. Bundesliga referee Bibiana Steinhaus has described the incident as "unacceptable."

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Brasilien vs. Serbien | Jubel Brasilien (1:0)

World Cup 2018 live: Serbia vs. Brazil and Switzerland vs. Costa Rica 27.06.2018

Brazil take a narrow lead against Serbia into the break while Switzerland enjoy the same scoreline against Costa Rica. As things stand, Brazil would go through as group winners. Follow both games live with DW.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 