 Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado wins German book trade Peace Prize | Arts | DW | 18.06.2019

Arts

Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado wins German book trade Peace Prize

The prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade has been awarded to 75-year-old Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado for raising awareness about environmental destruction and the climate crisis.

  • Sebastiao Salgado and his wife Lélia Wanick Salgado pictured at the site of his Instituto Terra, his conservation project in Minas Gerais, Brasil. (Ricardo Beliel)

    Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

    Inspired by nature

    Sebastiao Salgado and his wife Lelia Wanick Salgado pictured at the site of Instituto Terra, his conservation project in Minas Gerais, Brasil. Since the late 1990s, Salgado's photography work in books like "Genesis" has been complemented by his own massive reforestation project. It is another way of addressing the consequences of globalization that he documents in his powerful images.

  • women in the Zo’é village of Towari Ypy who use 'urucum' red fruit to color their bodies.(Sebastião Salgado / Amazonas images)

    Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

    Women in Zo'e village

    Here Salgado captures the women in the Zo'e village of Towari Ypy who use "urucum" red fruit to color their bodies. The Zo'e are a tribe who were living isolated deep in the Amazon rainforests of north Brazil until discovered in the 1980s. The image also featured in Wim Wenders' 2014 documentary about Salgado, "The Salt of the Earth."

  • Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona in 2010, at the point where the Colorado and the Little Colorado rivers meet in Navajo Indian territory (Sebastião Salgado / Amazonas images)

    Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

    Grand perspectives

    The photographer's signature black-and-white works are sometimes like landscape paintings. This photo from 2010 showcases the magisterial grandeur of the Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, at the confluence of the Colorado and the Little Colorado rivers in Navajo Indian territory.

  • image of sea birds was shown as part of a Genesis exhibition at C/O Berlin in 2015. (dpa)

    Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

    'Genesis'

    Salgado spent eight years traveling for a photo essay project, titled "Genesis." Across 32 journeys in extreme regions, he captured pristine natural environments in his trademark chiaroscuro, black-and-white style. This image of sea birds was shown as part of the project's exhibition at C/O Berlin in 2015.

  • Waura people fishing in the Piulaga Lake (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

    Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

    In harmony

    Also from the "Genesis" series, here Salgado — who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and honorary member of the Academy of Arts and Science in the US — captures Waura indigenous people fishing in Brazil's Lake Piulaga. The scene is located in the Mato Grosso region that is also threatened by deforestation.

  • conflict between mine workers and Brazlian military police during the gold rush in Serra Pelada (Sebastião SALGADO/Amazonas images)

    Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

    Gold rush

    In 1986, Salgado employed his masterly skills as a photojournalist to capture a modern day gold rush in the Serra Pelada mining region in northern Brazil, where many thousands of people descended out of blind hope to make their fortune. Here he captures conflict between mine workers and Brazilian military police amid the crazed, chaotic rush for gold.

  • Photographer Sebastiao Salgado with one of his works (picture-alliance / SCHROEWIG/RD)

    Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

    Capturing the times

    Back in 2008, Sagado's travelling exhibition "In Principio" included 60 images of coffee growers and harvesters around the world. The photographic journey, compiled between 2002 and 2007 in Brazil, India, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Colombia, imbued a faceless, daily cup of coffee with real lives and landscapes.

    Author: Stuart Braun


The social documentary photographer and photojournalist Sebastiao Salgado's images have lent urgency to the global debate on nature and climate protection, the jury of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said on Tuesday in Berlin.

In addition to his photography that documents the victims of climate change, Salgado was honored for his conservation work, with his Instituto Terra created in the late 1990s to directly revive biodiversity and ecosystems, beginning with vast reforestation efforts in his native Brazil. 

Read moreArt connecting the Amazon rainforest and Greenland's glaciers

Sebastiao Salgado Waura-Indigene am Piulaga-See (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

"Waura people fishing in the Piulaga Lake": Salgado also captures humanity in harmony with nature in his native Brazil

Climate crusader

The prize, which is worth €25,000 ($28,000), is awarded for contributions to literature, science or art in support of peace. This is the first time that a photographer has received it since it was established in 1950 by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association (Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels), the official representative of publishing houses and bookshops in Germany.

The jury described Salgado as an artist "who works for social justice and peace through his photographs and who lends urgency to the global debate on nature and protecting the climate."

His monochrome photography shows people displaced by war or climate crisis disasters, as well as those rooted in their natural environment, making "the defiled earth equally as visible ... as its fragile beauty."

Watch video 05:50

Beautiful but endangered

'Salt of the earth'

Salgado grew up on a cattle ranch in Minas Gerais, which he has turned into a conservation area and reforested over the last 20 years. He was forced to emigrate on account of his opposition to the military dictatorship in Brazil, moving to Paris in 1969, where he has lived with his wife Lélia Deluiz Wanick Salgado, and where he began photography in 1973.

His extensive photo essays published as books include Workers: an archaeology of the industrial age (1993), and Migrations: humanity in transition (2000), among many others.

Salgado's work has been celebrated in the Wim Wenders 2014 documentary film, The Salt of the Earth (2014), which was honored at the Cannes Film Festival.

The German book trade Peace Prize was jointly won in 2018 by Aleida Assmann, a 71-year-old literary scholar and her 80-year-old husband, Jan, an Egyptologist. This year's award ceremony will again take place at the conclusion of the Frankfurt Book Fair on October 20 in the Paulskirche in Frankfurt.

Read moreGermany book trade Peace Prize winners slam the AfD 

sb/eg (dpa, AFP, KNA) 

