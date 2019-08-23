 Brazilian military planes douse flames as Amazon fires reach Bolivia | News | DW | 25.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazilian military planes douse flames as Amazon fires reach Bolivia

Brazil's Ministry of Defense has authorized some 40,000 troops to take part in operations to combat the blazing wildfires. Smoke from the fires has covered the city of Porto Velho and brought protesters into the streets.

Smoke rises from the blazes in the Amazon wildfires (AFP/L- Sampaio)

Heavy smoke blanketed the city of Porto Velho in the northwestern state of Rondonia as military planes struggled to douse the fires raging in the Amazon that have raised an international outcry .

A video posted by Brazil's Ministry of Defense showed a C-130 Hercules plane, one of two sent to the region, dumping water out of its jets while flying over the smoke-covered rainforest canopy near Porto Velho.

After facing international criticism that Brazil was not doing enough to fight the fires, President Jair Bolsonaro announced earlier in the week that he would send in the military to fight the fires. As of Sunday, Bolsonaro had authorized military operations in seven of Brazil's 26 states in response to requests for help from local governments.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Defense said in a briefing that 44,000 troops were available in the northern Amazon region but did not provide further operational details as to where they would be deployed and what they would do.

New fires continued to break out over the weekend, even as the government stepped up its operations. Some 1,130 new fires were ignited between Friday and Saturday, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) noted. 

Close to 80,000 fires have been registered across large swaths of the Amazon, the highest number since at least 2013, according to INPE.

Fires, smoke reach Bolivia

The Amazon Basin, where at least half the fires are located, is home to some 20 million people.

On Sunday, giant smoke clouds covered Porto Velho, the capital city of Rondonia and home to some half a million inhabitants. Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro authorized 30 military police to be sent to Porto Velho to assist in fighting the fires.

rmy soldiers and firefighters prepare to deploy to put out fires in the Vila Nova Samuel region, along the road to the National Forest of Jacunda

Army soliders and firefighters were sent to the city of Porto Velho to help fight the forest fires

Thousands of protesters also took to the street in Rio de Janeiro, demanding that the government do more to tackle the fires and chanting, "Bolsonaro leave, Amazon stay."

The fires have also affected neighboring Bolivia, as flames and smoke from the fires in Brazil swept to the border. Fires have also been burning in Chiquitania, a tropical savannah region on the Bolivian side of the border. President Evo Morales suspended his election campaign to deal with the fires and said he would accept international help to fight the blazes.

Read more: The Amazon: Nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

About 60% of the Amazon lies in Brazil. The rainforest is considered vital in the fight against climate change because of the large amounts of carbon dioxide that it absorbs. It is also home to an incredible array of biodiversity.

Experts attribute the cause of the fires to the clearing of land during the dry season for agricultural use.

cmb/aw (EFE, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Wildfires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest (picture-alliance/Photoshot/D, Sanoaui)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Brazil's burning

    Four times the number of forest fires have burned so far this year in the Amazon compared to the whole of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says. Ranchers and loggers are responsible for setting most of them as part of efforts to clear land for cattle. Environmental groups say land deforestation has increased dramatically since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

  • A satellite image shows smoke billowing from forest fires in Brazil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Planet Labs Inc.)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Stark satellite view

    Satellite images show the true scale of the deforestation over large swathes of difficult-to-reach tropical rainforest. Bolsonaro is facing intense international pressure to tackle the fires. The Brazilian president has blamed indigenous tribes, small-scale farmers and even global NGOs — without evidence. On Friday, he said he was considering deploying the army to help put out the fires.

  • A firefighter tackles a forest fire in the Amazon (Reuters/A. Machado)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Dry season fans flames

    Brazil's dry season is helping the blazes spread more quickly. In the country's Amazonas state, heat from forest fires has been above average every day throughout August. To step up the pressure on Brazil, Norway and Germany have halted donations to Brazil’s Amazon support fund. France has even mooted the idea of blocking an EU trade deal with South American nations.

  • Dried out areas of the Amazon in Peru (AFP/C. Bouroncle)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Chemical deforestation

    Brazil isn't the only country involved in deforestation. Peru, with the second-largest expanse of Amazonian forest, is also seeing a growing problem. Illegal gold miners have been accused of causing irreversible environmental damage to more than 110 square kilometers (42 square miles) of forest and river basins through the liberal use of fertilizers.

  • Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Other neighbors affected

    Brazil's other neighbors Bolivia and Paraguay have also struggled to contain forest fires. About 7,500 square kilometers (2,900 square miles) of land has been affected in Bolivia. The country has even deployed a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker carrying 76,000 liters (20,000 gallons) of retardant, a substance used to stop fires.

  • Protest in Nicosia, Cyprus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjias)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Lungs are burning

    As well as political pressure, the sheer scale of the wildfires has sparked public protests against Brazilian interests around the world, including the country's embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus. The Amazon is billed as the "the lungs of the planet," as the rainforest produces about a fifth of the total oxgyen needed for life on earth.

    Author: Nik Martin


DW recommends

Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out?

Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon? (23.08.2019)  

Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)  

Amazon fires spark European rift at G7 over Mercosur trade deal

French president and G7 summit host Emmanuel Macron's threat to ditch a trade deal over the fires in Brazil met with immediate resistance from fellow EU member states, including Germany and the UK. (25.08.2019)  

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest. (24.08.2019)  

Amazon wildfires: Leaders pressure Brazil to quell 'international crisis'

Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government. (23.08.2019)  

The Amazon: Nutrient-rich rainforests on useless soils

Rainforests in Brazil are burning. Their loss can never be restored. That's because these soils are not just infertile, they're the most nutrient-poor soils in the world — and they're unsuitable for agriculture. (23.08.2019)  

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

Demonstrations have been held around the world lamenting the fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has encouraged agriculture in the region, is facing intense international pressure. (23.08.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Wildfires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest (picture-alliance/Photoshot/D, Sanoaui)

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat 23.08.2019

Demonstrations have been held around the world lamenting the fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has encouraged agriculture in the region, is facing intense international pressure.

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires 23.08.2019

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.

Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet

Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out? 23.08.2019

Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon?

Advertisement