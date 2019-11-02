 Brazilian lawyers implore ICC to launch genocide investigation against Bolsonaro | News | DW | 29.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazilian lawyers implore ICC to launch genocide investigation against Bolsonaro

A rights group wants the International Criminal Court to investigate President Bolsonaro for genocide against indigenous groups. The group has accused him of a role in the deaths of indigenous leaders and Amazon fires.

President Jair Bolsonaro (Reuters/A. Machado)

A group of Brazilian lawyers and former-ministers requested that the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigate President Jair Bolsonaro, claiming he incites genocide of indigenous people.

The Arns Commission for Human Rights Defense lodged the complaint on Thursday with ICC top prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

The commission denounced what it called "widespread, systematic attacks'' on indigenous groups as part of its claim.

Bensouda must now research the accusation before reaching a decision on whether to follow through with the investigation in a preliminary chamber.

Systematic attacks against indigenous groups

The lawyers who filed the suit claim that Bolsonaro "decided to destroy the Amazon under the pretext of developing the region," according to Brazilian newspaper Estadao.

They also accused Bolsanaro's administration of passing policies that create violence and conflicts in the countryside that directly harm indigenous groups.

Lawyer Belisario dos Santos highlighted the murder of indigenous leader Paulino Guajajara on November 1 as an example of state-enabled violence against indigenous peoples.

Government hate speech "has clear consequences in their lives" he added.

The group also mentioned the numerous Amazonian forest fires as an example of the Bolsanaro administration's failure to protect the environment and livelihood of indigenous groups.

Watch video 02:50

Brazilian indigenous people in Berlin

What happens next?

Bensouda must now request further information from states, UN bodies, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations and other relevant sources, before she makes an application for a pre-trial chamber to begin investigations.

The Hague-based ICC receives many complaints annually. Most do not lead to investigations or indictments.

However, if convicted Bolsanaro could face 30 years to life imprisonment, as well as fines and confiscation of property.

Bolsonaro dismissed the accusations on Thursday.

The Arns Commission contains six former Cabinet ministers who are part of Brazil's political opposition as well as lawyers, journalists, analysts and environmentalists.

  • Congo Basin (picture alliance/ WILDLIFE)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    The Congo Basin

    According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

  • Firefighters and volunteers work to put out a fire in Bolivia.

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Bolivia

    Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

  • Indonesian soldiers try to extinguish peatland fire (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Vavaldi)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Indonesia

    The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

  • Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain (Reuters/B. Suarez)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Gran Canaria, Spain

    A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

  • Wood burns on the forest floor in Russia (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Russia

    Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

  • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns in Greece (REUTERS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Greece

    Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

  • A fire fighter looks up at a bushfire in Australia

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Australia

    Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

  • Smoke billows as a wildfire destroys homes in Arizona (picture-alliance/AP)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Arizona, United States

    Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms.

    Author: Ineke Mules


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Natural high: Brazil's Guarana growers ditch chemicals for ancient knowledge

For the Guarana growers of the Amazon, the caffeine-rich berries aren't just a fortifying brew but part of ancient tradition that respects their rainforest home. (13.06.2019)  

Brazil: Illegal loggers kill indigenous man during Amazon attack

Lobo was a forest guardian and belonged to the Guajajara, one of Brazil's largest indigenous groups. The country's pan-indigenous organization has blamed President Jair Bolsonaro's policies for contributing to the raid. (02.11.2019)  

Brazil: Thousands of women rally against Bolsonaro's 'genocidal policies'

Organizers said some 100,000 people, mostly women, had attended the demonstration in the capital, Brasilia. Protesters slammed populist President Jair Bolsonaro, whom they labeled "misogynist, racist and homophobic.” (15.08.2019)  

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits worst level in over a decade

Deforestation in the Amazon rose by almost 30%, the latest Brazilian government figures show. Concerns over the fate of the Amazon have heightened since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year. (18.11.2019)  

The Guardians of the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is often called the Earth’s ‘green lung’. Today, indigenous peoples like the Yawalapiti are its last guardians. The film’s images chart their struggle to preserve the rainforest and their culture. (03.07.2019)  

Raging wildfires around the world

The severity of the wildfires in the Amazon has prompted a global outcry. But Brazil isn't the only country struggling to contain out-of-control blazes. In fact, even more fires are currently burning in Central Africa. (27.08.2019)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

arns

arns

Audios and videos on the topic

Brazilian indigenous people in Berlin  

Related content

Brasilien Paulo Paulino Guajajara

Brazil: Illegal loggers kill indigenous man during Amazon attack 02.11.2019

Lobo was a forest guardian and belonged to the Guajajara, one of Brazil's largest indigenous groups. The country's pan-indigenous organization has blamed President Jair Bolsonaro's policies for contributing to the raid.

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's colonial ruler 27.08.2019

Jair Bolsonaro says Emmanuel Macron's offer to help Brazil fight the Amazon forest fires makes him look like a colonial ruler. The Brazilian president's outrageousness is hard to top, writes Astrid Prange de Oliveira.

Brasilien Waldbrände im Amazonas

Amazon fires: Jair Bolsonaro issues burning ban in Brazil 29.08.2019

Brazil's president signed the decree amidst escalating global pressure to address raging fires in the Amazon. The ban comes during the country's peak burning season, leaving critics skeptical of its efficacy.

Advertisement