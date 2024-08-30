Brazilian judge orders suspension of Elon Musk's X

The decision came after the social media platform's CEO, Elon Musk, did not name a legal representative in the country, court documents show.

A Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered the suspension of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in Brazil.

The decision came after X failed to comply with an order to name a new legal representative for the company in the South American country.

Brazilian law requires all internet companies to have a legal representative in the country.

This ensures someone can be notified of legal decisions and is qualified to take any requisite action.

But earlier this month, X removed its legal representative from Brazil after Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes threatened her with arrest.

Does Elon Musk want to make X the new TikTok? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What did the judge order?

Moraes had warned X owner Elon Musk on Wednesday night that the social media site would be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative. The judge set a 24-hour deadline.

In the decision on Friday, Moraes ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in the country until the company complies with all related court orders.

They include not only the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil but also the payment of fines amounting to 18.5 million reais ($3.28 million, €3 million).

The judge instructed the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to "adopt all necessary measures to implement" the order within 24 hours.

He also asked tech companies like Google and Apple as well as internet service providers to "introduce technological obstacles capable of preventing the use of the X application" and access to the website.

Furthermore, individuals or businesses accessing the social network via VPNs could be fined up to 50,000 reais a day.

Musk slammed the order to suspend X, characterizing Moraes as a "pseudo-judge."

What's the dispute between Moraes and Musk?

The move further escalates the monthslong faceoff between Musk and Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Musk has called Moraes a "dictator" and "tyrant," and repeatedly claimed the justice's actions amount to censorship.

At issue in the intensifying dispute is whether Moraes can order X to block certain accounts accused of spreading lies and distortions, a request Musk has denounced as censorship.

Most of the accounts under order to be blocked are run by backers of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, some of which deny he lost his 2022 reelection bid.

Musk challenged the decision and said he would reactivate accounts on X, accusing Moraes of stifling free speech.

The announcement prompted Moraes to open an inquiry into the billionaire in early April over the dissemination of fake news. Moraes also launched a separate investigation into the billionaire for alleged obstruction.

X widely used in Brazil

On Thursday, Brazil also froze the financial accounts of Musk's satellite internet provider, Starlink, in the country.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is widely used in Brazil. The platform is an important means of communication for politicians in particular.

About 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month, according to market research group Emarketer.

nm, sri/wd (Reuters, AP)