Brazilian indigenous tribesmen shot during protest

Two Brazilian indigenous men belonging to the Guajajara tribe were shot dead Saturday in the northeastern state of Maranhao, while two others were left injured.

Magno Guajajara, a spokesman for the Guajajara tribe, identified the two men as Firmino Guajajara and Raimundo Guajajara.

"They were shooting at everyone," he said, adding that he did not know why the two men had been shot but that they were on a highway coming back from a meeting when the shooting took place.

Brazilian federal police and local authorities are investigating the new attack but did not say if anyone had been detained.

Motives behind attack

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, the shooting is believed to have begun when an inured indigenous tribesman was captured on film where he explained that a white vehicle had fired at him and other Firmino Guajajara Indians. The video then circulated on social networks.

In protest, Guajajaras Indians blocked a highway in the the municipality of Jenipapo dos Vieiras. According to passengers on a bus traveling in the region at the time, the indigenous tribes people threw stones at the bus windows.

In a statement, Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) said, "the Indians were hit by gunfire from a vehicle" along a highway that crosses the Cana Brava Indigenous Land, of the Guajajara ethnic group.

"As a form of protest, indigenous people blocked highway BR-226 in both directions," FUNAI added.

Investigations are still underway to examine the exact motives behind the shootings.

Clash with illegal loggers and miners

The shooting took place in the Cana Brava indigenous reservation, which spans 137,000 hectares (338,530 acres) and has 4,500 inhabitants, according to government records.

In the same region just a few weeks earlier, another indigenous leader was assassinated about 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of the city of Sao Luis.

Paulino Guajajara was killed on indigenous territory after being ambushed by illegal loggers. He had been a member of Guardians of the Forest, a group of more than 100 Guajarara Indians who protect their territories from invasions in Maranhao, where land clashes with illegal loggers and miners are frequent.

Indigenous peoples across Brazil are experiencing a spike in violence under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed to limit tribal rights and maximize commercial exploitation of their lands.

In response to the shootings, indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara took to social media and called for action in the case.

"How long will this happen? Who will be next? The authorities need to have a specific look at the indigenous peoples, life is being taken in the name of hatred and prejudice! No more drop of indigenous blood!" she said.

