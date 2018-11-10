Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix - Live blog

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

Lap 14 of 71 - Verstappen is flying. The Red Bulls were expected to be strong here. The Dutchman is up to second. Top 10: HAM, VER, BOT, RAI, VET, RIC, LEC, GRO, MAG, GAS

Lap 8 of 71 - Not a good day for Vettel so far. Down in fifth at present

Lap 5 of 71 - Leader Hamilton's gap to Bottas in second is already 1.403 seconds.

Lap 3 of 71 - Such an amazing straight at Interlagos with the grid going up a hill. Bottas was clean in overtaking Vettel. With the title won, will Hamilton let Bottas win here? Long way to go but only six of the last 18 races in Brazil have been won from pole. Verstappen gets past Raikkonen into fourth.

Lap 1 of 71 - Hamilton keeps the lead but Bottas gets past Vettel and moves into second.

18.10 - Something went wrong with Vettel's car when he started the formation lap. We will see what happens with the proper start.

18:07 - Here is a reminder of how qualifying went as we wait for the race to start in three minutes.

18:02 - Hamilton is already drivers' champion but the constructors' championship is still alive with two races left. Mercedes have 585 points to Ferrari's 530. The Italians need a stunning showing to turn it around. Will Kimi Raikkonen (fourth on the grid) look to do something special in his final two races in red?

17:55 - Weather forecast did not look great earlier on but the skies are relatively clear in Sao Paulo at present with some cloud. It is always a toss up whether you want rain for an F1 race. It ruins the flow but excitement normally ensues! Lights out in 15 minutes.

17:47 - Fernando Alonso announced on Saturday that he is heading to the Indy 500 again next year as he looks to complete the triple crown of Monaco, Le Mans and Indy. This is his penultimate F1 race. The Spaniard has been reminiscing on Twitter:

17:40 - The Brazilian GP is no longer the season-ending race (we have Abu Dhabi in two weeks) but the race is still a big occasion. There were massive queues of fans to get in this morning despite no Brazilian on the grid and the drivers' title already being decided. Amazing passion - especially given it could rain.

17:29 - Interlagos of course holds special memories for Hamilton. It was here, on the final corner, that he won his maiden world title in 2008 with McLaren. Now he has five...

17:25 - Some real fun and games in Saturday qualifying. Hamilton almost hit Sergey Sirotkin at high speed but avoids any sanction. Germany's Vettel meanwhile got so angry with stewards he broke the car weighing scales! A big fine for the Ferrari man but he keeps his second spot on the grid.

17:20 - Welcome to DW's live blog of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix. it starts at 1810 CET. World champion Lewis Hamilton is on pole ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.