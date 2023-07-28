Brazil whale watchers celebrate return of humpbacks

Nature and EnvironmentBrazilBrazil whale watchers celebrate return of humpbacksTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentBrazilNita Blake-Persen1 hour ago1 hour agoScientists and whale watchers are celebrating a dramatic rise in the number of humpback whales off the coast of Brazil. The waters were once killing grounds for the marine mammals, which were hunted for their blubber. https://p.dw.com/p/4UXWEAdvertisement