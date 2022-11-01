  1. Skip to content
Truck drivers stage a roadblock on a highway in Brasilia
Brazilian truck drivers who supported the defeated president have halted traffic around the countryImage: Mateus Bonomi/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil: Truckers block roads as Bolsonaro remains silent

48 minutes ago

Jair Bolsonaro has yet to publicly comment after losing Sunday's election to Lula da Silva. In the wake of the vote, truckers who supported Bolsonaro have caused roadblocks in almost every state.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IuKJ

Truck drivers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro blocked roads in 20 states on Monday as Bolsonaro himself remained silent on losing the election.

The fallout from the election is threatening to drag into a second day after leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared victory.

Official results showed Lula's margin of victory was narrow in percentage terms, at 50.9% to 49.1%. But with almost 120 million valid votes cast, that also equates to a winning margin of just over 2 million votes.

Lula said "the only winner is the Brazilian people" at his victory speech. He is set to be inaugurated on January 1.

Truckers halt traffic for Bolsonaro

Truckers staged more than 230 protests to partially or fully block roads in 20 states, Brazil's federal highway police said.

Video footage showed some truckers at roadblocks calling for a military coup to prevent Lula becoming president, as protests spread from the states of Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina to Parana, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goias and Bahia

The roadblocks in the farming heartland of Matto Grosso in particular threaten to disrupt agricultural shipments, said Normando Corral, president of the Famato farmers' federation.

Lula wins Brazil's presidential election

"It's too soon to say if it's going to interfere with the flow of production, because the blockades started yesterday," he said. "I don't know how long it will last."

The access roads to certain harbors have also been blocked. However, port authorities in Santos and Paranagua said there was no immediate disruption to cargo movement.

Bolsonaso silent on election defeat

Bolsonaro did not publicly address his election defeat on Monday, and a senior advisor said he would only do so on Tuesday.

Instead, he spent the day after the election inside the presidential palace while reporters camped outside.

The silence has led to speculation as to whether Bolsonaro will concede defeat, or whether he will claim electoral fraud, since he baselessly questioned the reliability of the country's electronic voting machines in recent months.

His eldest son Flavio Bolsonaro — who is a senator himself — tweeted thanks to his father's supporters, adding: "Let's raise our heads and not give up on our Brazil! God is in charge!"

A long-distance photo of Bolsonaro inside the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia
Bolsonaro retreated to the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after the vote and is expected to break his silence on TuesdayImage: EVARISTO SA/AFP

Several key Bolsonaro allies have publicly accepted the election results

"He must have several plans for how to contest the results of the polls; the question is whether he has the political support to go ahead with these plans,'' Paulo Calmon, a political science professor at the University of Brasilia, told the AP news agency.

"He won't have the support of Sao Paulo's governor, of the Lower House, Senate, and he will have to face opposition from everyone."

zc/msh (Reuters, AP)

Celebrating Brazilians

Opinion: After Lula victory, Brazil needs reconciliation

Opinion: After Lula victory, Brazil needs reconciliation

In a stunning political resurrection, Lula da Silva's broad alliance has defeated the far-right. Now, Brazilians need to regain the ability to disagree without violence and reach common ground, says DW's Francis Franca.
Franca Tiebot Francis Kommentarbild App
Francis Franca
Commentary
Politics19 hours ago
Lula supporters gather in Rio De Janeiro after polls close

Brazil presidential election: World leaders congratulate Lula

Brazil presidential election: World leaders congratulate Lula

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders have vowed to work closely with Lula.
Politics17 hours ago
Vitali Klitschko speaks with reporters following a drone strike on Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: 'Please stay with Ukraine'

Conflicts7 hours ago
