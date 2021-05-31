Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina and Colombia stripped of tournament

Brazil will host the Copa America for the second consecutive time after original co-hosts Colombia and Argentina were stripped of their hosting rights due to political protests and rising COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Colombia, who had been set to host for only the second time, had already been removed as co-hosts on May 20 as a result of street protests against President Ivan Duque, leaving Argentina as the sole host nation.

But now Argentina has also had its 10th turn at hosting the tournament taken away following a surge in COVID-19 cases, with strict lockdown measures imposed over the weekend as the seven-day average hit 35,000 infections and 500 deaths. More than 77,000 people have died in the country due to the disease, and the virus continues to spread.

Brazil, the largest and most populous nation in South America, and whose national team are the current holders of the Copa America, will now step in at short notice to host the continental competition for the sixth time.

"The host cities and the fixtures will be confirmed within hours. The oldest international tournament in the world will make the whole continent cheer!'' tweeted CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body.

"CONMEBOL thanks President Jair Bolsonaro and his team, and also the Brazilian soccer confederation for opening the doors of this country for the safest sporting event in the world today," the body added. "South America will shine in Brazil with all its stars."

The tournament will take place from June 13 to July 10.

Infrastructure in place, but COVID-19 response catastrophic

From an infrastructural point of view, Brazil is a logical choice, with modern stadiums and transport links and experience of hosting the previous Copa America, in 2019.

But its handling of the pandemic has been catastrophic, with Bolsonaro's response currently under investigation by the Brazilian Senate. More than 460,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil and over 80% of intensive care units are occupied by victims of the virus. Many analysts expecting another wave to hit the country by late June.

Like the upcoming European Championships, this year's Copa America was also originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. It was also set to be the first co-hosted Copa America featuring a new format with two groups of five, one set in each country.

Group A features Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, with games set to be played in Argentina. Group B includes Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, and was be played out in Colombia. The four best teams in each group were to advance to the knockout stage, with the final was originally set to be played in Colombia's Barranquilla.

The 2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar, plus Australia, were originally to take part as guests, but withdrew in February as a result of the pandemic.

