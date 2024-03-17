  1. Skip to content
Brazil threatened by an unparalleled dengue epidemic

Olwen Atanackovic
March 17, 2024

Latin America is dealing with its worst outbreak of dengue since records began. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Brazil is one of the worst-hit countries with a million cases so far this year. At least three hundred people have died.

