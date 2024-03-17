Brazil threatened by an unparalleled dengue epidemic

SocietyBrazilBrazil threatened by an unparalleled dengue epidemicTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyBrazilOlwen Atanackovic03/17/2024March 17, 2024Latin America is dealing with its worst outbreak of dengue since records began. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Brazil is one of the worst-hit countries with a million cases so far this year. At least three hundred people have died.https://p.dw.com/p/4dpVKAdvertisement