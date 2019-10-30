Brazil targets Greek ship suspected of spilling oil along coast

A Greek-flagged ship carrying Venezuelan crude is the suspected source of an oil spill that has tarred large parts of Brazil's northeast coastline over the past two months, Brazilian investigators said on Friday.

Brazilian federal prosecutors said the vessel docked in Venezuela on July 15 and spilled oil about 700 kilometers (435 miles) off the Brazilian coast between July 28 and 29 on its way to Singapore.

Read more: Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill

"There is strong evidence that the company, the captain and the vessel's crew failed to communicate with authorities about the oil spill/release of the crude oil in the Atlantic Ocean," prosecutors said in a statement.

They added that oceanographic and geolocation data indicated no other vessel could have spilled the oil at the time.

Federal police raided offices linked to the ship in Rio De Janiero and were seeking cooperation from international agencies, including Interpol, to further investigate the ship, its crew, and the company.

The oil spill washed ashore in nine northeast states and 94 cities, killing animals and closing hundreds of some of the country's most pristine beaches. So far more than 1,000 tons of crude have been collected from beaches.

The government's delay in dealing with the spill generated a wave of criticism of environmental management under President Jair Bolsonaro, who has already come under heat for the spread of fires throughout the Amazon region over the summer.

Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches Mystery oil In early September, environmental agencies in Brazil began noticing crude oil washing up on more than 100 beaches in nine northeastern states, from Maranhao in the north down to Bahia. Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced this week that more than 100 tons of oil have been collected from along the 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) coastline in the last month. Its origins remain unknown.

Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches Criminal act? On October 8, President Jair Bolsonaro said the mysterious oil slicks were likely the result of a criminal act. Earlier speculation had suggested a possible shipwreck or offshore oil platform accident. "We have on our radar screen a country that could be the origin of the oil," Bolsonaro said, though he declined to give any names while the investigation was still underway.

Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches Not from us: Petrobras Brazil has extensive offshore oil exploration activity, but state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has said molecular tests on samples showed they weren't compatible with the oils produced and sold by the company. According to media reports, the source of the spill may be oil platforms off Venezuela, but there have been no reported issues from that region.

Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches Birds, turtles at risk Petrobras has said the company's environmental crews have worked on beach cleanup operations in eight states, at the request of environmental protection agency Ibama. The agency has said oil-coated birds and sea turtles have been washing up along the shore and are being treated. Baby turtle hatchlings, just now emerging from their shells, are also under threat.

Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches No shipwreck Federal police, the Justice Ministry and the Brazilian navy have joined the investigation into the source of the spill. A shipwreck or other accident has been ruled out, but some experts believe the source may be an oil tanker that cleaned its tanks on the busy route between the southern Caribbean and Asia. The state of Sergipe, which relies heavily on tourism, has been especially hard hit.

Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches Beaches under threat The spilled crude oil has forced fishers and beachgoers to stay away from the contaminated areas. Brazil's resorts and beaches are world-renowned and attract millions of locals and foreigners every year, especially from Spain and Portugal. Locals have said it's the worst spill in decades. Major cities along the affected coast include Sao Luis, Fortaleza, Recife (above) and Salvador. Author: Martin Kuebler



cw/rc (AFP, AP, EFE, Reuters)

