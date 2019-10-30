 Brazil targets Greek ship suspected of spilling oil along coast | News | DW | 01.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brazil targets Greek ship suspected of spilling oil along coast

Brazilian authorities said a Greek ship is suspected of spilling oil that has devastated the northeast coast. Prosecutors said there is "no indication of another boat" discharging the Venezuelan crude.

Oil spill in Brazil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Aracaju Municipal Press Office/A. Moreira)

A Greek-flagged ship carrying Venezuelan crude is the suspected source of an oil spill that has tarred large parts of Brazil's northeast coastline over the past two months, Brazilian investigators said on Friday.

Brazilian federal prosecutors said the vessel docked in Venezuela on July 15 and spilled oil about 700 kilometers (435 miles) off the Brazilian coast between July 28 and 29 on its way to Singapore.

Read more: Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill

"There is strong evidence that the company, the captain and the vessel's crew failed to communicate with authorities about the oil spill/release of the crude oil in the Atlantic Ocean," prosecutors said in a statement.

They added that oceanographic and geolocation data indicated no other vessel could have spilled the oil at the time.

Watch video 01:41

Bolsonaro: Fallacy to say Amazon is heritage of humankind

Federal police raided offices linked to the ship in Rio De Janiero and were seeking cooperation from international agencies, including Interpol, to further investigate the ship, its crew, and the company.

The oil spill washed ashore in nine northeast states and 94 cities, killing animals and closing hundreds of some of the country's most pristine beaches. So far more than 1,000 tons of crude have been collected from beaches.

The government's delay in dealing with the spill generated a wave of criticism of environmental management under President Jair Bolsonaro, who has already come under heat for the spread of fires throughout the Amazon region over the summer.

  • A barrel of oil seeps onto a beach in Sergipe (Sergipe State Government)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Mystery oil

    In early September, environmental agencies in Brazil began noticing crude oil washing up on more than 100 beaches in nine northeastern states, from Maranhao in the north down to Bahia. Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced this week that more than 100 tons of oil have been collected from along the 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) coastline in the last month. Its origins remain unknown.

  • Four men dig up spilled oil on a beach in Sergipe (Sergipe State Government)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Criminal act?

    On October 8, President Jair Bolsonaro said the mysterious oil slicks were likely the result of a criminal act. Earlier speculation had suggested a possible shipwreck or offshore oil platform accident. "We have on our radar screen a country that could be the origin of the oil," Bolsonaro said, though he declined to give any names while the investigation was still underway.

  • A red containment boom holds back an oil spill in Atalaia, Aracaju (DW/T. Milz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Not from us: Petrobras

    Brazil has extensive offshore oil exploration activity, but state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has said molecular tests on samples showed they weren't compatible with the oils produced and sold by the company. According to media reports, the source of the spill may be oil platforms off Venezuela, but there have been no reported issues from that region.

  • A dead sea turtle covered in oil in Fortaleza (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Handout Instituto Verdeluz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Birds, turtles at risk

    Petrobras has said the company's environmental crews have worked on beach cleanup operations in eight states, at the request of environmental protection agency Ibama. The agency has said oil-coated birds and sea turtles have been washing up along the shore and are being treated. Baby turtle hatchlings, just now emerging from their shells, are also under threat.

  • A four-man cleaning crew on the beach in Pirambu, Sergipe (DW/T. Milz)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    No shipwreck

    Federal police, the Justice Ministry and the Brazilian navy have joined the investigation into the source of the spill. A shipwreck or other accident has been ruled out, but some experts believe the source may be an oil tanker that cleaned its tanks on the busy route between the southern Caribbean and Asia. The state of Sergipe, which relies heavily on tourism, has been especially hard hit.

  • A beach full of yellow umbrellas and beachgoers in Recife (picture-alliance/imagebroker/F. Kopp)

    Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

    Beaches under threat

    The spilled crude oil has forced fishers and beachgoers to stay away from the contaminated areas. Brazil's resorts and beaches are world-renowned and attract millions of locals and foreigners every year, especially from Spain and Portugal. Locals have said it's the worst spill in decades. Major cities along the affected coast include Sao Luis, Fortaleza, Recife (above) and Salvador.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


cw/rc (AFP, AP, EFE, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Canada's oil heartland

Thunberg's speech to thousands of protesters was punctuated by a counterrally organized by a pro-oil group. Thunberg's visit comes days before an election in which climate change promises to be a contentious issue. (19.10.2019)  

Mysterious crates washing up on Brazil's oil-stained beaches

Oil spills have been plaguing Brazil's northern coastline for weeks. But before that, another mystery had been puzzling local scientists: shipping crates, thought to be from a German vessel that sank in 1944. (19.10.2019)  

Brazil: Bolsonaro's broken promises

One year ago, right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro was elected Brazil's president. But he has failed to fulfil many of the promises that helped bring him to power, experts say. (28.10.2019)  

Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill

Brazil's navy is hoping to intercept the heavy crude before it reaches a marine nature preserve. The country's state-run oil firm Petrobras has said the oil came from Venezuela. (30.10.2019)  

Brazil's oil spill 'criminally deposited' on beaches: Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested a criminal element to the mystery oil slicks polluting Brazil's northeast coast. About 100 oil spills have been detected along the nation's beaches since early September. (08.10.2019)  

Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)  

Mystery oil spill pollutes Brazil's beaches

For the past month, crude oil has been washing up on beaches all over Brazil's northeastern shores. Authorities are stumped, but a shipwreck has been ruled out. Popular beaches, resorts and wildlife are under threat. (08.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bolsonaro: Fallacy to say Amazon is heritage of humankind  

Related content

Brasilien Ölverschmutzung

Brazil races to save large coral reef from oil spill 30.10.2019

Brazil's navy is hoping to intercept the heavy crude before it reaches a marine nature preserve. The country's state-run oil firm Petrobras has said the oil came from Venezuela.

Brasilien Ölverschmutzug Strand in Cabo de Santo

Brazil's oil spill 'criminally deposited' on beaches: Bolsonaro 08.10.2019

President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested a criminal element to the mystery oil slicks polluting Brazil's northeast coast. About 100 oil spills have been detected along the nation's beaches since early September.

Brasilien | Geheimnisvolle Kisten mit Kautschuk an Stränden von Ceará

Mysterious crates washing up on Brazil's oil-stained beaches 19.10.2019

Oil spills have been plaguing Brazil's northern coastline for weeks. But before that, another mystery had been puzzling local scientists: shipping crates, thought to be from a German vessel that sank in 1944.

Advertisement